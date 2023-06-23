Carra hits Glasto and Frankie sings Frank – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.

A landmark day for Newcastle’s women’s team.

John McGinn put pen to paper.

Brendan Rodgers was back on familiar territory.

Happy birthday to a pair of midfield maestros…

…And a doyen of the dugout.

Sol Campbell likened himself to sprint king Usain Bolt.

Alan Shearer gave a warm welcome to Newcastle’s newest fan.

Tennis

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas got reacquainted with Wimbledon.

Reigning champion Elena Rybakina’s backhand was on point.

Billie Jean King marked a major anniversary.

Racing

Frankie’s way.

Cricket

Tammy Beaumont was on fire.

Cycling

Chris Froome found an upside to missing out on Tour de France selection.

Snooker

Rob Walker reached Land’s End.

Baseball

London (Stadium) calling for the Chicago Cubs.