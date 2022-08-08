Fred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social
Bournemouth got their man.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.
Football
Liam Gallagher made an early prediction.
Rio Ferdinand was already taking some stick.
Robbie Fowler enjoyed a new book.
Commonwealth Games
Geraint Thomas reflected on the men’s road race.
TV star Fred Sirieix celebrated another gold medal for daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.
Medal selfie.
Hockey star Hannah Martin was proud.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton celebrated being a cover star.
