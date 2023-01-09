Gareth Bale announces retirement from football – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Football

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football.

Tributes were paid to Bale from around football.

Kylian Mbappe – and Gary Lineker – backed Zinedine Zidane after French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet’s “disrespect”.

Arsenal’s “Never Red” campaign against knife crime returned in the FA Cup.

Southampton put their new signing through his paces.

A familiar name celebrated the start of his Stoke career.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was back in South Africa.

American football

Damar Hamlin enjoyed his Buffalo Bills side’s win over the New England Patriots.

Kick return hero Nyheim Hines paid tribute to his ‘dawg’.

JJ Watt could not find the words as he retired.

Darts

Gerwyn Price had his ear defenders with him.