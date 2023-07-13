Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Deli finds plenty of allies after moving interview – Thursday’s sporting social

The Everton midfielder has received lots of support after talking about his traumatic past.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 13 July 2023 17:00
Harry Kane and Dele Alli embrace (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane and Dele Alli embrace (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Dele Alli spoke about his troubles – and received plenty of support.

Recommended

Harry Kane worked hard in the gym.

Life’s a beach for Zlatan.

Jose Mourinho and his team were hard at it.

Controversial!

Scott McTominay was also switching sport.

Liverpool have a new number nine.

Cricket

Comical!

Worth another look!

Boxing

Tyson Fury made a promise to Francis Ngannou.

Olympics

Two-time Taekwondo gold medal winner Jade Jones pulled off a successful landing.

Golf

Recommended

Preparation is everything for Billy Horschel.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in