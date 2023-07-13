Deli finds plenty of allies after moving interview – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Dele Alli spoke about his troubles – and received plenty of support.

Harry Kane worked hard in the gym.

Life’s a beach for Zlatan.

Jose Mourinho and his team were hard at it.

Controversial!

Scott McTominay was also switching sport.

Liverpool have a new number nine.

Cricket

Comical!

Worth another look!

Boxing

Tyson Fury made a promise to Francis Ngannou.

Olympics

Two-time Taekwondo gold medal winner Jade Jones pulled off a successful landing.

Golf

Preparation is everything for Billy Horschel.