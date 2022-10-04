Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher: Tuesday’s sporting social
Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.
Football
Liam Gallagher responded to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s talk on Erling Haaland.
Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.
Gary Neville criticised Boreham Wood.
Carlo Ancelotti prepared for Champions League action.
As did Raheem Sterling.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Golf
Luke Donald was counting down to the Ryder Cup.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles supported her fiance.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen reflected on his win over Gary Anderson in Leicester.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr made an entrance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies