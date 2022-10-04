Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Liam Gallagher responded to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s talk on Erling Haaland.

Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.

Gary Neville criticised Boreham Wood.

Carlo Ancelotti prepared for Champions League action.

As did Raheem Sterling.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Golf

Luke Donald was counting down to the Ryder Cup.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles supported her fiance.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen reflected on his win over Gary Anderson in Leicester.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr made an entrance.