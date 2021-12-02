British sprinters Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have been removed from UK Athletics’ World Class Programme after deciding to stay with American coach Rana Reider, UKA has announced.

Last month, the duo, along with fellow sprinter Daryll Neita, were told by the governing body to “cease all association” with Reider after “multiple complaints of sexual misconduct” were made against him.

UKA acted after receiving information from the US Center for SafeSport about the conduct of Reider, 51, who is based in Florida.

Both Gemili and Neita competed for Team GB at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with Neita winning a bronze medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Neita has now cut ties with Reider and so will be helped to find a different coaching set-up, which means she will continue with her central funding.

However, Nielsen and Gemili have decided to remain part of the training group in Florida, so will not be supported.

“UK Athletics’ (UKA) position has not changed in that any athlete working directly with Rana Reider, given the confirmed complaints of sexual misconduct against him from US Safe Sport, will not be able to be supported through the World Class Programme (WCP),” a statement from UK Athletics read.

“Our discussions have been ongoing with athletes who are working directly with Rana Reider in Florida.

“To date, Daryll Neita has chosen to leave the group and find an alternative coaching set-up and has committed to the WCP for the year ahead.

“Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have elected to remain in Florida and accept they will not be supported through the WCP for the time being.

“UKA understand the significant commitment these athletes have made to be based in Florida for the winter and that they will remain part of the training group until a further update from US Safe Sport is provided.

“All lines of communication will remain open with the athletes and we will support them with any future decision-making as and when there are any developments communicated by US Safe Sport.”

The PA news agency understands UKA took advice from members of its standards, ethics and rules committee on due process before making the ruling.

Reider has also coached elite athletes such as Christian Taylor, Andre De Grasse, Tianna Bartoletta and Dafne Schippers.

PA