World Athletics Championships 2023 medal table

The 2023 World Athletics Championships are under way in Budapest as the United States again lead the way in the medal table.

The US topped the standings in their home championships in Oregon last year with 13 golds, ahead of Ethiopia on four, with Jamaica, China, Kenya, Australia and Peru all picking up two gold medals each.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland won only one gold last year – Jake Wightman’s 1500m triumph – but have already surpassed that tally this time around in Hungary.

Here are the latest standings.

How to watch the World Athletics Championships

The worlds are being shown live on the BBC throughout the week on the red button, with evening sessions broadcast on BBC One typically shown between 7-9pm.