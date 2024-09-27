Berlin Marathon 2024 schedule, elite fields and how to watch in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Marathon season is back with the Berlin Marathon 2024 on Sunday following the Olympics and a packed summer of athletics.

The World Marathon Majors resume, after Tamirat Tola and Sifan Hassan secured gold medals at Paris 2024, and the 50th edition of the iconic race in Berlin will see the world’s best over 26.2 miles battle it out for glory.

Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele are not in the men’s elite field this year, making Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele, who finished third in last year’s race in 2:03:24, a strong contender.

Without Tigst Assefa, who ran a world record 2:11:53 in last year’s race, Tigist Ketema is among this year’s favourites for the women’s race after a scorching performance of 2:16:07 to win the 2024 Dubai marathon back in January.

Here is everything you need to know about who to watch, the schedule and where to watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon.

Tigst Assefa from Ethiopia wins the 2023 race ( Getty Images )

Berlin Marathon 2024 start times and schedule

The Berlin Marathon will start at 8:50am (CEST) (7:50am BST) on Sunday 29 September.

8:50am CEST (7:50am BST) - Elite

8:56am CEST (7:56am BST) - Wheelchair athletes

8:59am CEST (7:59am BST) - Handbikers

9:15am -10:30am CEST (8:15-9:30am BST) - Start of the mass runs in four waves

How to watch

You can watch the Berlin Marathon in the UK and Ireland on streaming platform FloSports, coverage is scheduled to start at 7:30am BST.

Athletes during the 2023 BMW Berlin Marathon ( Getty Images )

Elite men’s field

Tadese Takele ETH 2:03:24

Cybrian Kotut KEN 2:04:34

Hailemaryam Kiros ETH 2:04:41

Kibiwott Kandie KEN 2:04:48

Bazezew Asmare ETH 2:04:57

Samwel Mailu KEN 2:05:08

Milkesa Mengesha ETH 2:05:29

Haymanot Alew ETH 2:05:30

Philimon Kipchumba KEN 2:05:35

Josphat Boit KEN 2:05:42

Dejene Megersa ETH 2:05:42

Enock Onchari KEN 2:05:47

Oqbe Ruesom ERI 2:05:51

Justus Kangogo KEN 2:05:57

Haimro Alame ISR 2:06:04

Ashenafi Moges ETH 2:06:12

Asbel Rutto KEN 2:07:04

Samuel Tsegay SWE 2:06:53

Yohei Ikeda JPN 2:06:53

Stephen Kiprop KEN 2:07:04

Hendrik Pfeiffer GER 2:07:14

Kento Kikutani JPN 2:07:26

Melaku Belachew ETH 2:07:28

Godadaw Belachew ISR 2:07:45

Yuhei Urano JPN 2:07:52

Guojian Dong CHN 2:08:12

Filimon Abraham GER 2:08:22

Haftom Welday GER 2:08:24

Sebastian Hendel GER 2:08:51

Olonbayar Jamsran MGL 2:08:58

Haftamu Gebresilase ETH Debut

Elite women’s field

Tigist Ketema ETH 2:16:07

Genzebe Dibaba ETH 2:18:05

Yebrugal Melese ETH 2:19:36

Mestawot Fikir ETH 2:20:45

Azmera Gebru ETH 2:20:48

Sisay Gola ETH 2:20:50

Mizuki Matsuda JPN 2:20:52

Fikrte Wereta ETH 2:21:32

Ai Hosoda JPN 2:21:42

Melat Kejeta GER 2:21:47

Aberu Ayana ETH 2:21:54

Calli Hauger-Thackery GBR 2:22:17

Bekelech Gudeta ETH 2:22:54

Lisa Weightman AUS 2:23:15

Betelihem Afenigus ETH 2:23:20

Veronica Maina KEN 2:24:46

Bosena Mulatie ETH 2:26:59

Alisa Vainio FIN 2:27:26

Sonia Samuels GBR 2:28:04

Nora Szabo HUN 2:28:25

Philippa Bowden GBR 2:29:14

Pauline Esikon KEN Debut