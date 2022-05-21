Birmingham Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times

Birmingham hosts the second leg of the 2022 Diamond League season with a packed summer of athletics to look forward to.

After the blustery conditions in Doha, the athletes will hope the British weather is kind in order to perform and meet standards with the World and European Championships, plus the Commonwealth Games.

The Alexander Stadium, with its upgrades costing £72m, could emerge as a new hub for British athletics with the London Stadium shared with West Ham.

Look out for the very best from Team GB, including Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr.

While the very best from around the world are also in town, including Jamaican hurdler and Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, Italy’s high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi and Canada’s sprint superstar Andre De Grasse.

Here’s how to watch and follow all the action from Birmingham.

When and where is the Birmingham Diamond League?

The Birmingham Diamond League will be at the Alexander Stadium on 21 May, with the domestic action starting at 11:30am. The international events begin from 2:04pm.

You can watch the Birmingham Diamond League live on BBC One from 13:15-16:30 BST (only 13:15-14:00 in Scotland), while you can stream it online with the BBC iPlayer and online.

Alternatively you can follow the action live, including results and reaction with Independent Sport’s live blog.

Schedule