Eliud Kipchoge beaten in shock Boston Marathon result

Defending champion Evans Chebet won the men’s Boston Marathon as the great Eliud Kipchoge’s hopes of an unprecedented victory in a stacked field were dashed by unfavourable conditions.

Chebet, who becomes the first man to defend his Boston title since 2008, opened up a lead over the chasing pack at the iconic Heartbreak Hill.

The Kenyan held off the challenge of Tanzanian Gabriel Geay and the 2021 Boston Marathon champion Benson Kipruto to finish with a time of 2:05:54, the third-fastest time in race history.

The 38-year-old Kipchoge was hoping to win his fifth of the six major marathons and seal victory in one of the most decorated fields ever assembled, but the world record holder was separated from the leading pack after the 20th mile.

Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner who was making his much-anticipated debut in Boston, finished sixth. It was only the third time Kipchoge has lost a race, following the 2013 Berlin Marathon and 2020 London Marathon, which was also a wet event.

Earlier, Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory Monday in a course record of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds in the first race of the day.

In the women’s wheelchair race, American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title, crossing the line in 1:41.45. Her victory followed runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022.

