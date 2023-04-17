✕ Close Reporter's notebook: Boston Marathon bombing 'feels like yesterday'

The Boston Marathon is taking place for the 127th time today as the world’s best distance runners descend on the Massachusetts city hoping to take victory in the world’s oldest annual marathon event.

This year’s edition holds special significance as it is the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, a domestic terrorist attack in 2013 that saw three people killed and hundreds injured. For a marathon that is fittingly held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, the bombing will be remembered and those killed commemorated with a military march.

Once the memorial is complete, the men’s, women’s and wheelchair fields will take on the challenging 26.2-mile course, with men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge competing in Boston for the first time.

A mass of recreational runners will then try to survive the course, with around 30,000 people expected to start the race and thousands more cheering by the roadside.

Follow all the latest updates from the event with our blog below: