Boston Marathon 2023 LIVE: Updates as bombing remembered 10 years on before Eliud Kipchoge races
The 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing will be marked with a military march before the race itself gets underway
The Boston Marathon is taking place for the 127th time today as the world’s best distance runners descend on the Massachusetts city hoping to take victory in the world’s oldest annual marathon event.
This year’s edition holds special significance as it is the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, a domestic terrorist attack in 2013 that saw three people killed and hundreds injured. For a marathon that is fittingly held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, the bombing will be remembered and those killed commemorated with a military march.
Once the memorial is complete, the men’s, women’s and wheelchair fields will take on the challenging 26.2-mile course, with men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge competing in Boston for the first time.
A mass of recreational runners will then try to survive the course, with around 30,000 people expected to start the race and thousands more cheering by the roadside.
Follow all the latest updates from the event with our blog below:
What is Heartbreak Hill?
Hills define the Boston Marathon route with runners dreading one specific hill in particular nicknamed Heartbreak Hill located between Mile 20 and 21 in Newton.
Heartbreak Hill is the last of four hills in Newton which begin at Mile 16. It is not the steepest or highest hill along the course - it makes only an 88 foot ascent over a 0.4 mile stretch near Boston College.
However, runners consider Heartbreak Hill to be the most challenging stretch of the course because it occurs so far along in the race, at a point when their energy and stamina is almost depleted.
Don’t forget about the four other hills that come just before it too.
Marathon world records
Elite men: 2hrs 1mins 09secs, Eliud Kipchoge, Berlin, September 2022.
For context, the average time for male runners is approximately 3 hours 48 mins.
Elite women: 2hrs 14mins 04secs, Brigid Kosgei, Chicago, October 2019.
While the average time for female runners is approximately 4 hours 23 mins.
What is the route for the 2023 Boston Marathon?
The course begins in Hopkinton, a town in rural Massachusetts, with runners setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135. They will plod through the towns of Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before joining Route 16 shortly after Wellesley. Hanging a right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, the course continues over the Newton Hills and by Boston College, a university, before arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue.
The runners will then negotiate a left turn on to Beacon Street as it nears the finish, turning right on to Hereford Street, left on to Boylston Street and eventually concluding near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square in the heart of the city.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Boston Marathon will be shown live on Eurosport in the UK, with coverage starting from 2pm BST. It can also be streamed live on Discovery Plus.
When is the Boston Marathon?
The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday 17 April, which is Patriots’ Day in the United States.
The rough start timings for the event are as follows:
- Military March - 6 am ET (11am BST)
- Men’s Wheelchair - 8.02 am ET (1.02pm BST)
- Women’s Wheelchair - 8.05 am ET (1.05pm BST)
- Handcycles & Duos - 8.30 am ET (1.30pm BST)
- Professional Men - 8.37 am ET (1.37pm BST)
- Professional Women - 8.45 am ET (1.45pm BST)
- Para Athletics Divisions - 8.50 am ET (1.50pm BST)
- Rolling Start Begins - 9.00 am ET (2pm BST)
- Rolling Start Ends - 11.30 am ET (4.30pm BST)
Boston Marathon 2023
The Boston Marathon is being held for the 127th time in 2023 with the race taking place 10 years after the Boston Marathon bombing.
The world’s best distance runners will descend on Boston hoping to take victory in the world’s oldest annual marathon event.
30,000 recreational runners are expected to start behind the groups of elite professionals and they’ll have the chance to soak up the atmosphere of a popular spectator event.
Boston Marathon 2023
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2023 Boston Marathon on what is sure to be an emotional occasion, 10 years on from the Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and injured hundreds more.
The city will remember the victims of the terror attack before the racing itself gets underway, with the highlight being men’s world record holder Eliud Kipchoge competing in Boston for the first time.
Stick with us for live updates from everything happening in Boston
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies