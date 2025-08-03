Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

British Athletics Championships 2025: Schedule, start times and how to watch on TV today

Josh Kerr and Georgia Hunter Bell feature over two action-packed days in Birmingham, with Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson recovering from an injury and expected to be handed a wildcard for the World Championships in Tokyo in September

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 03 August 2025 08:45 BST
Comments
Josh Kerr claims silver in 1500m race beating Ingebrigtsen in a shocking finish

The British Athletics Championships 2025 take place in Birmingham this weekend with Team GB hopefuls hoping to book their seat on the plane to Tokyo.

With the World Championships later on in September, athletes will also have a chance to chase a standard after this weekend.

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is still working her way back from injury and misses the championships, meaning Georgia Hunter Bell is the favourite over two laps as she decides which event to run in Tokyo, with the potential for an audacious double after winning a superb bronze in Paris last summer.

While Jake Wightman has been forced to pull out through sickness, leaving his place on the team in jeopardy, and Josh Kerr, as defending world champion from Budapest, will run the 5,000m at British Championships.

Here’s the schedule and start times over the two-day event:

When and where is the UK Athletics Championships 2025?

The UK Athletics Championships are over 2-3 August at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Georgia Hunter Bell of Team Great Britain finishes first at the London Diamond League 2025
Georgia Hunter Bell of Team Great Britain finishes first at the London Diamond League 2025 (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

How can I watch the UK Athletics Championships 2025?

You can watch the UK Athletics Championships on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website with a live stream on the app for mobile devices.

Sunday, 3 August

  • 11:20 - 17:00 Uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
  • 11:20 - 16:45 Live coverage on Red Button
Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain reacts after finishing second in the London Diamond League 2025
Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain reacts after finishing second in the London Diamond League 2025 (Getty Images)

Day 1 results - Saturday 2 August

Men's:

100m: 1 Zharnel Hughes (Gbr) 9.94m, 2 Jeremiah Azu (Gbr) 9.97, 3 Louie Hinchliffe (Gbr) 10.01

Shot Put: 1 Scott Lincoln (Gbr) 20.77m, 2 Patrick Swan (Gbr) 18.15, 3 Michael Jenkins (Gbr) 17.94

Discus Throw: 1 Lawrence Okoye (Gbr) 65.93m, 2 Nicholas Percy (Gbr) 58.95, 3 Zane Duquemin (Gbr) 58.89

Javelin Throw: 1 Michael Allison (Gbr) 78.48m, 2 Benjamin East (Gbr) 77.40, 3 Daniel Bainbridge (Gbr) 76.86

High Jump: 1 Divine Duruaku (Gbr) 2.14, =1 Charlie Husbands (Gbr) 2.14, 3 Kimani Jack (Gbr) 2.14

Long Jump: 1 Alessandro Schenini (Gbr) 7.85m, 2 Archie Yeo (Gbr) 7.81, 3 Samuel Ebonine (Gbr) 7.80

Women's:

3000m Steeplechase: 1 Elise Thorner (Gbr) 9mins 22.05secs, 2 Sarah Tait (Gbr) 9:25.17, 3 Cari Hughes (Gbr) 9:41.66

5000m: 1 Hannah Nuttall (Gbr) 15m 46.90secs, 2 India Weir (Gbr) 15:47.98, 3 Innes FitzGerald (Gbr) 15:48.66

100m: 1 Amy Hunt (Gbr) 11.02m, 2 Desiree Henry (Gbr) 11.32, 3 Faith Akinbileje (Gbr) 11.34

100m Hurdles: 1 Alicia Barrett (Gbr) 13.06secs, 2 Abigail Pawlett (Gbr) 13.12, 3 Emily Tyrrell (Gbr) 13.44

Hammer Throw: 1 Anna Purchase (Gbr) 72.96m, 2 Charlotte Payne (Gbr) 67.59, 3 Amber Simpson (Gbr) 65.64

Triple Jump: 1 Adelaide Omitowoju (Gbr) 13.62m, 2 Shanara Hibbert (Gbr) 13.25, 3 Silver Nwabuzor (Gbr) 12.90

Pole Vault: 1 Molly Caudery (Gbr) 4.85m, 2 Tilly Hooper (Gbr) 4.35, 3 Felicia Miloro (Gbr) 4.25

Day 2 schedule - Sunday 3 August

11.30 Javelin Throw Women Final

11:35 5000m Race Walk Men and Women Final

12:10 100m Ambulant Women Final

12.17 Triple Jump Men Final

12.20 110m Hurdles Men Heats

12.47 High Jump Women Final

12:50 200m Women Heats

13.18 200m Men Heats

13.22 Discus Throw Women Final

13:50 Pole Vault Men Final

13:55 400m Hurdles Women Final

14:05 400m Hurdles Men Final

14:10 Long Jump Women Final

14:15 1500m Ambulant Men Final

14:25 1500m Wheelchair Men Final

14:34 3000m Steeplechase Men Final

14:47 5000m Men Final

15.07 Hammer Throw Men Final

15:10 110m Hurdles Men Final

15.15 Shot Put Women Final

15:20 200m Men Final

15.30 200m Women Final

15:40 400m Men Final

15:50 800m Women Final

16:00 400m Women Final

16:10 800m Men Final

16:20 1500m Women Final

16.30 1500m Men Final

