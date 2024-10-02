Diamond League finals return to Zurich as 2025 schedule revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Zurich will stage the two-day season finale of the 2025 Diamond League in August while the competition will begin with two meets in China.

The provisional calendar for the 16th edition of track and field’s premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents.

Xiamen will host the opening event on 26 April, a week before Shanghai/Suzhou. Meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for May before the first European meet in Rome in June.

After events in Oslo, Stockholm and Paris, the competition will head to the United States, with the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon taking place in July.

Monaco, London, Silesia, Lausanne and Brussels will host meetings in July and August, before Zurich stages the final (27-28 August) for the first time since 2022, in the build-up to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 2025 edition of the Diamond League will hand out more than $9m (£6.8m) in prize money, a record for the tournament.

2025 Diamond League calendar:

Xiamen - 26 April

Shanghai/Suzhou - 3 May

Doha - 16 May

Rabat/Marrakech - 25 May

Rome - 6 June

Oslo - 12 June

Stockholm - 15 June

Paris - 20 June

Eugene - 5 July

Monaco - 11 July

London - 19 July

Silesia - 16 August

Lausanne - 20 August

Brussels - 22 August

Zurich - 27-28 August

Reuters