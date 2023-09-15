Jump to content

Diamond League 2023: Eugene schedule and start times for Saturday and Sunday

The Diamond League concludes following the World Championships in Budapest, with two packed days of athletics in Eugene

Jack Rathborn
Friday 15 September 2023 09:46
Comments
Keely Hodgkinson, pictured, took the silver medal behind Mary Moraa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson, pictured, took the silver medal behind Mary Moraa (Martin Rickett/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Diamond League concludes in Eugene to end track season with some of the biggest stars in the sport eager to take the top prize to conclude a busy summer after the Budapest World Championships.

Athletes can pocket $30,000 for gold, while silver will take $12,000 and bronze receives $7,000.

Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Dina Asher-Smith are among the best British athletes eyeing up a medal.

Look out for Jakob Ingebrigtsen, too, as the Norwegian bids to break the world record in the mile and 3,000m, while rebounding from his 1,500m defeat to Josh Kerr in Budapest.

Here is the schedule for Eugene on Saturday and Sunday, plus where to go for live results:

Eugene Diamond League - Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September

16 September 2023

19:00 Javelin Women

19:06 Triple Jump Men

19:08 High Jump Men

20:04 400m Hurdles Men

20:16 400m Men

20:20 Javelin Men

20:26 Pole Vault Women

20:29 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:49 Triple Jump Women

20:51 1500m Women

21:07 100m Men

21:11 Shot Put Women

21:19 3000m Steeplechase Men

21:40 100m Women

21:50 Mile Men

17 September 2023

19:30 High Jump Women

19:40 Discus Men

19:48 Long Jump Men

20:04 800m Men

20:39 5000m Women

20:57 Pole Vault Men

21:04 400m Hurdles Women

21:08 Discus Women

21:17 3000m Men

21:37 400m Women

21:42 Long Jump Women

21:52 110m Hurdles Men

22:05100m Hurdles Women

22:09 Shot Put Men

22:19 800m Women

22:36 200m Men

22:49 200m Women

22:52 Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony

Full live results can be found here

