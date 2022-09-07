Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Diamond League final is here with Zurich hosting the finale to the season after a memorable summer of championships.

There have been some memorable nights across Eugene, Birmingham and Munich with World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships elevating athletes into stars.

Attention is already on the Budapest World Championships next year, while the Paris Olympics is on the horizon after a Covid backlog of championships.

Across Wednesday and Thursday, fans can watch sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Noah Lyles, world record holders Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas and Tobi Amusan, whild Jake Wightman returns in the 800m.

Here’s everything you need to know including the full Zurich schedule and how to watch on TV.

When is the Zurich Diamond League meet?

It takes place on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th September.

How can I watch it?

BBC Two will show Day 1 from 4:30pm to 6pm. While BBC Two will show Day 2 from 6pm to 8pm before the action resumes on BBC Three from 8pm to 9pm.

The action can also be seen and streamed on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the full Zurich schedule?

All times BST

Wednesday 7 September

Shot Put (Women): 3:55 pm

Shot Put (Men): 3:55 pm

Pole Vault (Women): 4:30 pm

5000 Metres (Women): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Men): 5pm

5000 Metres (Men): 6:10 pm

Thursday 8 September

Triple Jump (Women): 4:35 pm

Triple Jump (Men): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Women): 4:55 pm

Discus Throw (Men): 5:15 pm

Discus Throw (Women): 5:15 pm

400 Metres (Women): 6:04 pm

400 Metres (Men): 6:15 pm

100 Metres Hurdles (Women): 6:25 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women): 6:33 pm

Pole Vault (Men): 6:40 pm

110 Metres Hurdles (Men): 6:52 pm

1500 Metres (Women): 6:59 pm

Javelin Throw (Women): 7:20 pm

Javelin Throw (Men): 7:20 pm

100 Metres (Women): 7:23 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men): 7:31 pm

100 Metres (Men): 7:49 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Women): 7:59 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Men): 8:09 pm

800 Metres (Women): 8:19 pm

800 Metres (Men): 8:31 pm

200 Metres (Women): 8:42 pm

200 Metres (Men): 8:52 pm