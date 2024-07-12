Jump to content

Diamond League 2024: Monaco schedule and start times

Everything you need to know ahead of the meeting in Monte Carlo

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 12 July 2024 09:07
Comments
Karsten Warholm is one of those in action in Monaco
Karsten Warholm is one of those in action in Monaco (Getty Images)

The Diamond League makes its penultimate stop before Paris 2024 with some of the world’s best athletes descending on Monaco.

A strong line-up will assemble in the principality for a crucial test of their racing legs with the Olympics just a fortnight away.

The men’s 400 metres hurdles should be hotly contested with the big three all in town, Karsten Warholm bidding to defend his title in Monte Carlo but facing stiff opposition from Rai Benjamin and Alison Dos Santos.

Also of intrigue will be the women’s 100 metres as Dina Asher-Smith looks to build on victory at the European Championships against a field that includes Julien Alfred and Marie-Josée Ta Lou. The male sprinting field’s star quality has been reduced with Noah Lyles electing to withdraw to prioritise preparation for Paris.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Monaco?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Monaco with the meeting held on Friday 12 July.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with delayed television coverage on the red button from 10pm BST.

What is the schedule in Monaco?

(all times BST)

6pm Women’s javelin

6.10pm Women’s pole vault

7.04pm Men’s 400m hurdles

7.15pm Women’s 400m

7.23pm Men’s 800m

7.30pm Men’s high jump

7.33pm Men’s 400m

7.40pm Women’s triple jump

7.43pm Women’s 2,000m

7.58pm Men’s 110m hurdles

8.05pm Women’s 5,000m

8.27pm Men’s 200m

8.34pm Men’s 1,500m

8.52pm Women’s 100m

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETINGCOUNTRYDATE
XiamenCHN20th April 2024
Shanghai/SuzhouCHN27th April 2024
DohaQAT10th May 2024
Rabat/MarrakechMAR19th May 2024
EugeneUSA 25th May 2024
OsloNOR30th May 2024
StockholmSWE2nd June 2024
ParisFRA7th July 2024
MonacoMON12th July 2024
LondonGBR20th July 2024
LausanneSUI22nd August 2024
Silesia POL25th August 2024
RomeITA30th August 2024
Zurich SUI5th September 2024
BrusselsBEL13th - 14th September 2024

