Diamond League 2024: Monaco schedule and start times

The Diamond League makes its penultimate stop before Paris 2024 with some of the world’s best athletes descending on Monaco.

A strong line-up will assemble in the principality for a crucial test of their racing legs with the Olympics just a fortnight away.

The men’s 400 metres hurdles should be hotly contested with the big three all in town, Karsten Warholm bidding to defend his title in Monte Carlo but facing stiff opposition from Rai Benjamin and Alison Dos Santos.

Also of intrigue will be the women’s 100 metres as Dina Asher-Smith looks to build on victory at the European Championships against a field that includes Julien Alfred and Marie-Josée Ta Lou. The male sprinting field’s star quality has been reduced with Noah Lyles electing to withdraw to prioritise preparation for Paris.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Monaco?

The 2024 Diamond League continues in Monaco with the meeting held on Friday 12 July.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with delayed television coverage on the red button from 10pm BST.

What is the schedule in Monaco?

(all times BST)

6pm Women’s javelin

6.10pm Women’s pole vault

7.04pm Men’s 400m hurdles

7.15pm Women’s 400m

7.23pm Men’s 800m

7.30pm Men’s high jump

7.33pm Men’s 400m

7.40pm Women’s triple jump

7.43pm Women’s 2,000m

7.58pm Men’s 110m hurdles

8.05pm Women’s 5,000m

8.27pm Men’s 200m

8.34pm Men’s 1,500m

8.52pm Women’s 100m

Full live results can be found here.

