Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A strong line-up has assembled for the Monaco Diamond League this evening as the stars of the sport prepare for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The all-conquering hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will turn to the 400m flat, while Swedish pole vault king Mondo Duplantis is in action chasing a Diamond League record mark of 6.02m. Olympic 400m hurdle champion Karsten Warholm will run against Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, who is returning from injury and looking to defend his world title.

There is plenty of British interest too, with Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith going in the women’s 200m and Zharnel Hughes running in the men’s event, Jazmin Sawyers and Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the long jump, and Laura Muir running the mile against Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is eyeing a third world record of the year. Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie run the final event of the evening, the women’s 800m.

Here is the schedule for Monaco tonight.

Friday, 21 July – Monaco Diamond League

17:40 - Long jump women

18:10 - Pole vault men

18:15 - Javelin throw men

18:58 - High jump women

19:04 - 400m hurdles men

19:15 - 400m women

19:25 - 800m men

19:35 - Mile women

19:40 - Triple jump men

19:50 - 100m hurdles women

20:00 - 5000m men

20:20 - 200m women

20:30 - 3000m steeplechase men

20:52 - 100m men

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States