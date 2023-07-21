Diamond League 2023: Monaco schedule and start times tonight
A strong line-up has assembled for the Monaco Diamond League this evening as the stars of the sport prepare for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The all-conquering hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will turn to the 400m flat, while Swedish pole vault king Mondo Duplantis is in action chasing a Diamond League record mark of 6.02m. Olympic 400m hurdle champion Karsten Warholm will run against Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, who is returning from injury and looking to defend his world title.
There is plenty of British interest too, with Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith going in the women’s 200m and Zharnel Hughes running in the men’s event, Jazmin Sawyers and Katarina Johnson-Thompson competing in the long jump, and Laura Muir running the mile against Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is eyeing a third world record of the year. Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie run the final event of the evening, the women’s 800m.
Here is the schedule for Monaco tonight.
Friday, 21 July – Monaco Diamond League
17:40 - Long jump women
18:10 - Pole vault men
18:15 - Javelin throw men
18:58 - High jump women
19:04 - 400m hurdles men
19:15 - 400m women
19:25 - 800m men
19:35 - Mile women
19:40 - Triple jump men
19:50 - 100m hurdles women
20:00 - 5000m men
20:20 - 200m women
20:30 - 3000m steeplechase men
20:52 - 100m men
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States
