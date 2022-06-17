Paris Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times

The Diamond League rolls into Paris after the midweek Oslo meet.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen delighted the Norwegian fans with a dominant performance in the Dream Mile, and another superstar of the sport, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, will hope to live up to the hype here in the women’s 100m.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Great Britain’s Daryll Neita will also feature in one of the sport’s most fascinating events.

Elsewhere, Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse features in the men's 200m, Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir headlines the men's 800m and home favourite and Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 decathlon silver medallist Kevin Mayer is among a plethora of French stars looking to dazzle in front of their own fans.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Paris

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 20:00 BST.

Schedule

18 June

Times BST