Lausanne Diamond League schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online tonight

The 2022 Diamond League season continues with another star-studded meet in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight.

It’s been a hectic few weeks of athletics action for the British stars, with the World Championships in Eugene being followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then the European Championships in Munich.

But the big international names are ready to go again, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah set to go head-to-head again in the 100m final.

Elsewhere, the Athletissima meet features a packed schedule with Noah Lyles and Yulimar Rojas also in action as the season begins to wind down ahead of meetings in Brussels and Zurich.

Here’s everything you need to know including the full Lausanne schedule and how to watch on TV.

When is the Lausanne Diamond League meet?

It takes place on Friday 26 August, with the action getting underway from just after 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live in the UK on BBC Three, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the full Lausanne schedule?

All times BST

17:10 - 800m Men

17:20 - Triple Jump Men

17:20 - 100m B Women Heat III

17:25 - 100m B Women Heat II

17:30 - 100m B Women Heat I

17:40 - 1500m U18/U20 Men

17:50 - 1500m U18/U20 Women

18:00 - 200m Women

18:10 - 400m B Women

18:10 - Pole Vault Women

18:25 - 5x80m Relay Youth Mixed

18:30 - Javelin Throw Men

18:36 - 400m Hurdles Men

18:48 - 1500m Wheelchair Men

19:04 - 400m Hurdles Women

19:10 - High Jump Men

19:12 - 800m Women

19:22 - 110m Hurdles Men

19:33 - 1500m Men

19:40 - Triple Jump Women

19:43 - 3000 women Women

19:59 - 100m Women

20:00 - Shot Put Men

20:06 - 3000m Steeplechase Men

20:23 - 100 Hurdles Women

20:31 - 400m Women

20:42 - 200m Men

20:53 - 4x100m Women