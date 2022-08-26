Lausanne Diamond League schedule, times and how to watch on TV and online tonight
A busy summer of athletics continues as the world’s best meet for the latest Diamond League event
The 2022 Diamond League season continues with another star-studded meet in Lausanne, Switzerland tonight.
It’s been a hectic few weeks of athletics action for the British stars, with the World Championships in Eugene being followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and then the European Championships in Munich.
But the big international names are ready to go again, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah set to go head-to-head again in the 100m final.
Elsewhere, the Athletissima meet features a packed schedule with Noah Lyles and Yulimar Rojas also in action as the season begins to wind down ahead of meetings in Brussels and Zurich.
Here’s everything you need to know including the full Lausanne schedule and how to watch on TV.
When is the Lausanne Diamond League meet?
It takes place on Friday 26 August, with the action getting underway from just after 5pm BST.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live in the UK on BBC Three, with coverage starting from 7pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
What is the full Lausanne schedule?
All times BST
17:10 - 800m Men
17:20 - Triple Jump Men
17:20 - 100m B Women Heat III
17:25 - 100m B Women Heat II
17:30 - 100m B Women Heat I
17:40 - 1500m U18/U20 Men
17:50 - 1500m U18/U20 Women
18:00 - 200m Women
18:10 - 400m B Women
18:10 - Pole Vault Women
18:25 - 5x80m Relay Youth Mixed
18:30 - Javelin Throw Men
18:36 - 400m Hurdles Men
18:48 - 1500m Wheelchair Men
19:04 - 400m Hurdles Women
19:10 - High Jump Men
19:12 - 800m Women
19:22 - 110m Hurdles Men
19:33 - 1500m Men
19:40 - Triple Jump Women
19:43 - 3000 women Women
19:59 - 100m Women
20:00 - Shot Put Men
20:06 - 3000m Steeplechase Men
20:23 - 100 Hurdles Women
20:31 - 400m Women
20:42 - 200m Men
20:53 - 4x100m Women
