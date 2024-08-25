Diamond League 2024: Silesia schedule and start times

Support truly

The Diamond League season continues after the Olympics as the world’s best athletes seek to run off any post-Paris 2024 blues.

Following hot on the heels of the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne, the 12th leg of the campaign in Chorzow, Poland in a third Diamond League edition of the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meet.

The women’s 100m concludes the programme with home hope Ewa Swoboda competing against a field that also includes British pair Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith, while Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo will again bid to beat Kenny Bednarek and Erryion Knighton in the men’s 200m.

Femke Bol, meanwhile, will hope to put her 400m hurdles disappointment in Paris behind her in the absence of rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Poland?

The 2024 Diamond League continues at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland with the full meeting held on Sunday 25 August.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the schedule in Chorzow?

(all times BST)

1.24pm Men’s shot put

1.33pm Men’s high jump

1.59pm Women’s 100m hurdles (Heat A)

2.08pm Women’s 100m hurdles (Heat B)

2.34pm Men’s pole vault

3.04pm Women’s 400m hurdles

3.15pm Men’s 3,000m

3.26pm Women’s triple jump

3.34pm Women’s 100m hurdles final

3.46pm Women’s 400m

3.54pm Women’s javelin

3.57pm Men’s 3,000m steeplechase

4.14pm Men’s 800m

4.28pm Men’s 200m

4.39pm Women’s 1500m

4.53pm Women’s 100m

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Xiamen CHN 20th April 2024 Shanghai/Suzhou CHN 27th April 2024 Doha QAT 10th May 2024 Rabat/Marrakech MAR 19th May 2024 Eugene USA 25th May 2024 Oslo NOR 30th May 2024 Stockholm SWE 2nd June 2024 Paris FRA 7th July 2024 Monaco MON 12th July 2024 London GBR 20th July 2024 Lausanne SUI 22nd August 2024 Silesia POL 25th August 2024 Rome ITA 30th August 2024 Zurich SUI 5th September 2024 Brussels BEL 13th - 14th September 2024

