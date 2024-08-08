Support truly

So lightning does not strike twice. Noah Lyles stormed from behind to win gold in the 100m on Sunday night but was given no chance to do so in the 200m final, won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo in a major upset at the Stade de France. Tebogo had time to thump his chest as he crossed the line in a new personal best of 19.46 seconds, ahead of the USA’s Kenny Bednarek and with Lyles in third, a bronze adding to his 100m gold.

For Lyles, the dream of emulating Usain Bolt and winning both 100m and 200m titles at the Olympics did not materialise. It may have been over before the race, with the 27-year-old leaving the track in a wheelchair to alert suspicions that he was suffering from an illness. Within moments, US track and field officials confirmed Lyles had tested positive for Covid before the race but ran anyway. He was around half a second down on his personal best.

But even a fit and firing Lyles may have been powerless to stop Tebogo. The 21-year-old won Botswana’s first gold medal at the Olympics and dedicated a dominant victory to his mother, who died in May. After crossing the line, Tebogo removed one of his orange spikes and held it up to the camera, revealing that they were adorned with the date of his mother’s birthday.

Tebogo thumps his chest as he crosses the line, in a shock win for Botswana ( Getty )

She died at the age of just 44, following a short illness. Amid the shock and the grief, Tebogo didn’t run for a month and considered quitting the sport, but she became the reason he continued and he represented her on the track in the biggest race of his life.

“It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field,” he said. “She’s watching up there, and she’s really, really happy.”

Tebogo had warned Lyles and the field of his talents, winning the semi-final with the fastest time on Tuesday and beating the “fastest man in the world” just days after his coronation. Was Lyles suffering from illness then as well? It’s one of several questions surrounding the American after he was dethroned. The 200 was his race, or as Lyles has put it: “The 200 is my wife and the 100 is my mistress.”

His victory in the 100 took Lyles’s stardom to another level, just as he said it would. That his victory over Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson came by just five-thousands of a second and after not leading for the entire race was part of the show. Lyles was slow out of the gate but was the fastest when crossing the line, showing it’s not how you start a race but how you finish.

Lyles was magnanimous in defeat, congratulating Tebogo on winning the men’s 200m ( PA )

The 200, though, was a safer bet: a three-time world champion, including back-to-back in 2022 and 2023, the 200 allowed him more time to build up to his top speed. It’s less about tactics than its shorter, more unpredictable cousin the 100m – usually, speed and endurance comes out on top and Lyles arrived at Paris convinced he was the best in the world in the combination of both.

But this was a new challenge: on Sunday night, Lyles had conquered the world, how would he follow the biggest night of his life when returning to the day job? Lyles had been unbeaten in 26 races across 200m before his semi-final on Wednesday night. If it was a statement from Tebogo that he was coming for his crown, then American teammates Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton could also pose threats.

The challenger in lane seven, though, was the one to watch. Tebogo was assured, leaning into his stride immediately as he set around the bend. Lyles found himself behind both Bednarek and Erriyon, but the bolt of light blue to his right was the bigger concern. With gold in his sights, Tebogo was running for something bigger, and carried his mother across the line to make history for his nation.