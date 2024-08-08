Olympics LIVE: Jade Jones in Taekwondo action plus Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Jack Laugher in diving final
KJT features in the heptathlon in an action-packed day of athletics, plus Team GB’s Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant eye more cycling medals
It’s a packed Olympics schedule on Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Games with Team GB keen to add to its medal collection.
American sprint sensation Noah Lyles headlines the athletics today, hunting a double gold sprint performance in the men’s 200m final following Matt Hudson-Smith’s heartbreaking 400m final silver last night. Great Britain’s heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson is also in action.
Jack Laugher is back in the men’s diving 3m springboard final, looking to win another medal after securing the bronze in the 3m synchro with Anthony Harding.
Plus look out for LeBron James and Team USA in the men’s basketball semi-finals later this evening.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Milestone medal the perfect way to signal Team GB’s turnaround in flagship cycling pursuit
For the second Olympics running, Great Britain’s men’s team pursuit finished a race in a less than optimum position.
But where Charlie Tanfield’s crash in Tokyo three years ago was a symbol of the struggles in what most see as British Cycling’s flagship event, this was a very different scenario.
When Ethan Hayter blew up with 300 metres to go in this Olympic final to end any hopes of overhauling to Australia to take gold, there was a tinge of disappointment.
But the team of Hayter, Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Dan Bigham had done everything within their power and came desperately close to the world record holders.
The greatest Olympian you’ve never heard of just retired – and it was beautiful
Greco-Roman wrestling can seem archaic and impenetrable to the layman – huge, powerful men locking onto one another and manoeuvring each other around a mat in some kind of massive hug.
But when Cuba’s Mijain Lopez, known as ‘Giant of Herradura’, is in the arena, it quickly becomes very simple.
Even at 41, Lopez’s superhuman strength is obvious. He decides how the combat will go and everyone else simply has to fall into line.
In Paris on Tuesday, he made history. No one, not Carl Lewis or Al Oerter or even Michael Phelps has won the same individual event at five consecutive Olympics. Until now.
Olympics 2024: Men’s 300m steeplechaser taken to hospital
World record holder Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia tripped over a barrier and fell on the final lap.
He suffered a heavy fall, lying motionless as medical staff rushed to his aid, before leaving the stadium in a neck brace on a stretcher,
“Following his fall in the 3,000m steeplechase, Lamecha Girma received immediate care from the on-site medical teams. Our thoughts are with him and we are sending him our very best wishes for a swift recovery,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.
“Paris 2024 is in close contact with the Ethiopian NOC to stay updated on his condition.”
Noah Lyles chases Olympic history in 200m final – can anyone stop him?
Breaking news: Noah Lyles just lost a 200m race. Lyles is twice a world champion over the distance and had won his last 26 races. But on a still-warm evening at the Stade de France, the American sprint king was beaten to the line in this Olympic semi-final by African champion Letsile Tebogo.
Perhaps it is more accurate to say Lyles finished second, rather than lost, given he comfortably qualified for Thursday night’s final. Both men eased up in the last 20m with the finish in sight and energy to conserve. But they were flat out around the bend, where Tebogo burned into the lead, and perhaps it was a sign that Lyles will not have it all his own way.
Olympics 2024: Marathon swimming
The first event of the morning is the women’s marathon swim.
It’s taking place in the Seine, there are six laps, currently they’re over half an hour in and on their second lap.
Great Britain’s Leah Crisp was in ninth place, but more importantly she has stayed a part of the leading group that have pulled away from the rest of the pack.
Yesterday at the Olympics
Matt Hudson-Smith roared in frustration. Four-hundredths of a second had denied him a glorious gold to complete the most remarkable redemption story. In one of the most gripping 400m finals in Olympic history, the USA’s Quincy Hall summoned a kick from the gods.
Charging like a train, while rocking from side to side, Hall somehow conjured up the fourth-fastest time in history. He was only fourth in this race with 100m remaining, yet he snatched victory away from Hudson-Smith in a scorching 43.40 seconds as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga claimed bronze.
Team GB watch
Some athletes to look out for today representing Team GB (all times BST):
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round two (from 8am)
Yasmin Harper, Grace Reid - diving, women’s 3m springboard semi-final (from 9am)
Bradly Sinden - taekwondo, men’s -68kg (from 9.59am)
Jade Jones - taekwondo, women’s -57kg (from 11am)
Connor Bainbridge - sailing, men’s kite (from 12pm)
Jack Laugher, Jordan Houlder - diving, men’s 3m springboard final (from 2pm) 🥇
Ellie Aldridge - sailing, women’s kite (from 3.37pm)
Ethan Hayter - track cycling, men’s omnium (from 4pm) 🥇
Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant - track cycling, women’s keirin (from 4.18pm) 🥇
Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s sprint (from 5:01pm) 🥇
Today at the Olympics
And Team USA look to stay in the hunt for yet another gold medal in the basketball as they take on Serbia in the semi-finals at 20.00.
Today at the Olympics
The men’s omnium takes place in the velodrome, with Ollie Wood and Ethan Hayter potentially in contention for a medal. That event begins with the scratch race at 16.00. And from 16.18, the women’s keirin quarter-finals get underway, with GB duo Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant in the hunt for a medal.
Today at the Olympics
Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid will compete in the women’s 3m springboard semi-finals from 09.00, hoping to make Friday’s final. And GB’s Jack Laugher is back in the men’s diving 3m springboard final, having won both silver and bronze in this event at the past two Olympics.
