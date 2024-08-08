✕ Close Josh Kerr claims silver in 1500m race beating Ingebrigtsen in a shocking finish

It’s a packed Olympics schedule on Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Games with Team GB keen to add to its medal collection.

American sprint sensation Noah Lyles headlines the athletics today, hunting a double gold sprint performance in the men’s 200m final following Matt Hudson-Smith’s heartbreaking 400m final silver last night. Great Britain’s heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson is also in action.

Jack Laugher is back in the men’s diving 3m springboard final, looking to win another medal after securing the bronze in the 3m synchro with Anthony Harding.

Plus look out for LeBron James and Team USA in the men’s basketball semi-finals later this evening.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.