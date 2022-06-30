Stockholm Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times

The Diamond League rolls into Stockholm tonight with the return of Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod goes up against the Italian, who is coming back from an injury-hit 2022, in the men’s 100m. While Team GB queen Dina Asher-Smith is also in action in the women’s 200m with a fascinating head-to-head against Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.

Look out for a host of Olympic champions too, including Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles, pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, and India’s javelin phenomenon Neeraj Chopra.

While one of Europe’s rising stars, Femke Bol, will hope to respond to Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record in the United States track and field championships last week.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Stockholm

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST.

Schedule

30 June

Times BST