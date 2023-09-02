Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Diamond League returns to China with Xiamen hosting the premier event in athletics outside the Olympics and World Championships.

Budapest provided some incredible performances and Zurich offered a chance of redemption for some of the athletes who fell short of their expectations in Hungary.

Stars to look out for in China on Saturday include American hurdler Grant Holloway and women's 400m world champion and Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino.

While Great Britain’s Ben Pattison returns in the 800m after his surprise bronze in Budapest, and he’ll be looking to take down Canada’s world champion Marco Arop.

Here is the schedule for Xiamen on Saturday and where to go for live results.

Xiamen Diamond League - Saturday 2 September

18:09 - Long jump women

18:20 - High jump women

19:04 - 400m men

19:16 - 3000m women

19:26 - Discus women

19:35 - 100m men

19:44 - Triple jump men

19:44 - 800m men

19:57 - 400m women

20:07 - 3000m steeplechase men

20:27 - 400m hurdles women

20:37 - 1500m women

20:53 - 110m hurdles men

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

2 August: Xiamen, China

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States