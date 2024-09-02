Diamond League 2024: Zurich schedule and start times

Support truly

The Diamond League season continues with an array of stars set to be on show in Zurich at the penultimate event of the campaign.

After a busy post-Olympics schedule, this is the second from last stop on the series’ world tour with only the finals weekend in Brussels to come.

There will be plenty to enjoy during the meeting including sprint showdowns between Julien Alfred and Sha’carri Richardson in the women’s 100m, and Letsile Tebogo taking on three American contenders in the men’s 200m.

Josh Kerr, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita are among the prominent British athletes hoping for success in Switzerland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Zurich?

The 2024 Diamond League continues with the Weltklasse meeting held on Thursday 5 September. There will be action the night before, too, as the best female pole vaulters in the world compete at Zurich Main Station, while Mondo Duplantis and Karsten Warholm will compete in an exhibition race at Letzigrund Stadium as the high jumper and hurdler contest a one-off 100m.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The sprint face-off between Duplantis and Warholm will be streamed live on Red Bull TV.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule in Zurich?

(all times BST)

Wednesday 4 September

4.30pm Women’s high jump

8.30pm Karsten Warholm vs Mondo Duplantis – 100m sprint

Thursday 5 September

5.30pm Women’s high jump

6.20pm Men’s shot put

7.04pm Men’s 400m hurdles

7.16pm Women’s 800m

7.18pm Men’s long jump

7.26pm Women’s 100m

7.36pm Men’s 110m hurdles

7.42pm Men’s javelin

7.43pm Women’s 5,000m

8.08pm Women’s 400m hurdles

8.18pm Men’s 200m

8.27pm Men’s 1,500m

8.41pm Women’s 100m hurdles

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Xiamen CHN 20th April 2024 Shanghai/Suzhou CHN 27th April 2024 Doha QAT 10th May 2024 Rabat/Marrakech MAR 19th May 2024 Eugene USA 25th May 2024 Oslo NOR 30th May 2024 Stockholm SWE 2nd June 2024 Paris FRA 7th July 2024 Monaco MON 12th July 2024 London GBR 20th July 2024 Lausanne SUI 22nd August 2024 Silesia POL 25th August 2024 Rome ITA 30th August 2024 Zurich SUI 5th September 2024 Brussels BEL 13th - 14th September 2024

