Diamond League 2024: Zurich schedule and start times

Everything you need to know ahead of the Diamond League meeting

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 02 September 2024 12:12
Comments
Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred will face off in Zurich
Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred will face off in Zurich (Getty Images)

The Diamond League season continues with an array of stars set to be on show in Zurich at the penultimate event of the campaign.

After a busy post-Olympics schedule, this is the second from last stop on the series’ world tour with only the finals weekend in Brussels to come.

There will be plenty to enjoy during the meeting including sprint showdowns between Julien Alfred and Sha’carri Richardson in the women’s 100m, and Letsile Tebogo taking on three American contenders in the men’s 200m.

Josh Kerr, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita are among the prominent British athletes hoping for success in Switzerland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Zurich?

The 2024 Diamond League continues with the Weltklasse meeting held on Thursday 5 September. There will be action the night before, too, as the best female pole vaulters in the world compete at Zurich Main Station, while Mondo Duplantis and Karsten Warholm will compete in an exhibition race at Letzigrund Stadium as the high jumper and hurdler contest a one-off 100m.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. A live stream will be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The sprint face-off between Duplantis and Warholm will be streamed live on Red Bull TV.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the schedule in Zurich?

(all times BST)

Wednesday 4 September

4.30pm Women’s high jump

8.30pm Karsten Warholm vs Mondo Duplantis – 100m sprint

Thursday 5 September

5.30pm Women’s high jump

6.20pm Men’s shot put

7.04pm Men’s 400m hurdles

7.16pm Women’s 800m

7.18pm Men’s long jump

7.26pm Women’s 100m

7.36pm Men’s 110m hurdles

7.42pm Men’s javelin

7.43pm Women’s 5,000m

8.08pm Women’s 400m hurdles

8.18pm Men’s 200m

8.27pm Men’s 1,500m

8.41pm Women’s 100m hurdles

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

MEETINGCOUNTRYDATE
XiamenCHN20th April 2024
Shanghai/SuzhouCHN27th April 2024
DohaQAT10th May 2024
Rabat/MarrakechMAR19th May 2024
EugeneUSA 25th May 2024
OsloNOR30th May 2024
StockholmSWE2nd June 2024
ParisFRA7th July 2024
MonacoMON12th July 2024
LondonGBR20th July 2024
LausanneSUI22nd August 2024
Silesia POL25th August 2024
RomeITA30th August 2024
Zurich SUI5th September 2024
BrusselsBEL13th - 14th September 2024

