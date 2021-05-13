Dina Asher-Smith kicks off outdoor season with 200m victory in Savona

Dina Asher-Smith opened her outdoor season with an impressive win over 200 metres in the Italian city of Savona.

The 200m world champion powered to victory in 22.56 seconds, finishing ahead of fellow Briton Beth Dobbin, who was second in 23.06secs.

It was Asher-Smith’s first 200m race since becoming world champion in Doha in October 2019 and her time was the eighth fastest this year.

The 25-year-old’s time was also a record for the Savona meeting, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Asher-Smith will be in action next at the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead on May 23, when she will line up in a star-studded 100m alongside Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha’Carri Richardson.

“My next race is the Diamond League in Gateshead,” Asher-Smith said after her Italy win.

“I am really excited to be running at home. It will be nice.

“It has been a year-and-a-half since the World Championships in Qatar and my last 200 metres. So it’s nice to be back over that distance again.”

PA