‘Anything is possible’: Eliud Kipchoge tipped to break two-hour marathon barrier

Eliud Kipchoge can break the two-hour barrier in the marathon with Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi proclaiming “anything is possible” for the legendary Kenyan runner.

The 37-year-old took 30 seconds off his own world record at last Sunday’s Berlin Marathon, passing half-way in under one hour before eventually fading slightly to post a staggering time of 2hrs 1min and 9secs.

Kipchoge has run an unofficial time of 1hr 59mins and 40secs in Vienna three years ago, but the effort was not performed under race conditions, while he was also helped by 41 pacemakers, who dipped in and out of the course.

But Belgium’s Abdi, who will target a third podium this weekend in little over a year in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon, after bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympiucs and Eugene World Championships, insists Kipchoge can run under two hours if the elite-level pacing can be found.

“These days everything that Kipchoge says, it happens,” Abdi said. “If he says he can go sub-two hours, it’s possible.

“I think he’s capable, but the question is, who can pace him? At that pace, and how far can he be helped.

“That’s one of the most challenging things. If the pace-maker was strong enough to go to 30km at that pace, with this guy, I think it’s possible. Anything is possible.

“I definitely think if he has a few more years to go, he still has some improvement.”