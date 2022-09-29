‘Anything is possible’: Eliud Kipchoge tipped to break two-hour marathon barrier
The Kenyan bettered his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday to run 2hrs 1min and 9secs
Eliud Kipchoge can break the two-hour barrier in the marathon with Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi proclaiming “anything is possible” for the legendary Kenyan runner.
The 37-year-old took 30 seconds off his own world record at last Sunday’s Berlin Marathon, passing half-way in under one hour before eventually fading slightly to post a staggering time of 2hrs 1min and 9secs.
Kipchoge has run an unofficial time of 1hr 59mins and 40secs in Vienna three years ago, but the effort was not performed under race conditions, while he was also helped by 41 pacemakers, who dipped in and out of the course.
But Belgium’s Abdi, who will target a third podium this weekend in little over a year in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon, after bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympiucs and Eugene World Championships, insists Kipchoge can run under two hours if the elite-level pacing can be found.
“These days everything that Kipchoge says, it happens,” Abdi said. “If he says he can go sub-two hours, it’s possible.
“I think he’s capable, but the question is, who can pace him? At that pace, and how far can he be helped.
“That’s one of the most challenging things. If the pace-maker was strong enough to go to 30km at that pace, with this guy, I think it’s possible. Anything is possible.
“I definitely think if he has a few more years to go, he still has some improvement.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.