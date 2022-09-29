Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Anything is possible’: Eliud Kipchoge tipped to break two-hour marathon barrier

The Kenyan bettered his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday to run 2hrs 1min and 9secs

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 29 September 2022 15:52
Kipchoge beats his own Marathon World Record in Berlin

Eliud Kipchoge can break the two-hour barrier in the marathon with Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi proclaiming “anything is possible” for the legendary Kenyan runner.

The 37-year-old took 30 seconds off his own world record at last Sunday’s Berlin Marathon, passing half-way in under one hour before eventually fading slightly to post a staggering time of 2hrs 1min and 9secs.

Kipchoge has run an unofficial time of 1hr 59mins and 40secs in Vienna three years ago, but the effort was not performed under race conditions, while he was also helped by 41 pacemakers, who dipped in and out of the course.

But Belgium’s Abdi, who will target a third podium this weekend in little over a year in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon, after bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympiucs and Eugene World Championships, insists Kipchoge can run under two hours if the elite-level pacing can be found.

“These days everything that Kipchoge says, it happens,” Abdi said. “If he says he can go sub-two hours, it’s possible.

Recommended

“I think he’s capable, but the question is, who can pace him? At that pace, and how far can he be helped.

“That’s one of the most challenging things. If the pace-maker was strong enough to go to 30km at that pace, with this guy, I think it’s possible. Anything is possible.

“I definitely think if he has a few more years to go, he still has some improvement.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in