Great North Run schedule, times and how to watch half marathon on TV

The Great North Run takes place this weekend when thousands will descend on the north east to tackle the famous course.

The world’s biggest half marathon will see 60,000 runners take on the route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Elite women’s and men’s fields, as well as wheelchair races, will hit the road before the mass start.

There was a Kenyan double last year as Mary Ngugi-Cooper and Abel Kipchumba triumphed, while there were home winners of both the wheelchair events in Jade Hall and Johnboy Smith.

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan is hoping to clinch victory this time after twice going close in the past. “Everyone would love to win,” she told BBC Sport this week. “It’s such an iconic race. I’ve watched it from a young age, my mum’s won there, legends of the sport have all won this race.

“I’ve been so close on both occasions. Ultimately, I’d love to go there and take the win and it would be amazing. But I am very aware that the field is always really strong.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Great North Run.

What is the schedule?

Saturday, 6 September 2025

Junior & Mini Great North Run: A children’s running race takes place the day before the main event.

Sunday, 7 September 2025

Main Event: Half marathon (13.1 miles).

open image in gallery Sir Mo Farah ran the elite men’s race in 2023 ( PA )

How to watch

Coverage will begin on BBC One at 10am BST. Licence-fee payers can watch via the iPlayer app and website.

What is the route?

The Great North Run starts in Newcastle, on the A167 close to Claremont Road. The route takes runners over the River Tyne to Gateshead and east to finish at South Shields after a final mile-long seafront stretch. The route is undulating, with miles 8-12 considered the toughest section tracking largely uphill.