British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.

Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.

The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.

He said on Twitter: “Nothing else can really be said about last night, briefly I was a European silver medallist but unfortunately due to an appeal I was pushed back to fifth.

“I think what hurts the most is getting to enjoy the lap of honour, really feel the moment and then having that joy taken away. I want to thank British Athletics coaches and staff for fighting for the appeal for me, they did everything they could but it didn’t go my way.

“I know how good of a competitor I am and this will only motivate me further into next season. I no doubt I will be on a podium soon.”

Olympic champion Miltos Tentoglou took gold with a jump of 8.52m.

Fincham-Dukes added to the British disappointment at the event as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the 100m final.

“It was very irritated, very tight,” she said. “I wasn’t about to go and run a whole race on two cramping calves and possibly tear them. It’s just very annoying.” Daryll Neita claimed bronze in the race.