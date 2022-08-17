British long jumper left ‘hurt’ after European silver ‘taken away’ by controversial appeal
Jacob Fincham-Dukes finished fifth after thinking he had claimed silver
British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.
Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.
The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.
He said on Twitter: “Nothing else can really be said about last night, briefly I was a European silver medallist but unfortunately due to an appeal I was pushed back to fifth.
“I think what hurts the most is getting to enjoy the lap of honour, really feel the moment and then having that joy taken away. I want to thank British Athletics coaches and staff for fighting for the appeal for me, they did everything they could but it didn’t go my way.
“I know how good of a competitor I am and this will only motivate me further into next season. I no doubt I will be on a podium soon.”
Olympic champion Miltos Tentoglou took gold with a jump of 8.52m.
Fincham-Dukes added to the British disappointment at the event as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the 100m final.
“It was very irritated, very tight,” she said. “I wasn’t about to go and run a whole race on two cramping calves and possibly tear them. It’s just very annoying.” Daryll Neita claimed bronze in the race.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies