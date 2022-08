Defending champion Laura Muir eases into European Championships 1500m final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Defending champion Laura Muir eased through to the final of the 1500 metres at the European Championships in Munich.

The Scot is looking to end a successful summer with another gold medal having taken bronze at the World Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games.

She took control of her semi-final and eased across the line in four minutes 6.41 seconds.

Muir told BBC Sport: “It has been a busy, busy season but I am lucky I have got a big gap to the final.”

British duo Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker joined Muir in the final along with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games behind Muir representing Northern Ireland.

A successful morning for British athletes saw Matt Hudson-Smith, who took gold four years ago, move into the 400m final as the fastest qualifier in 44.98secs.

Alex Haydock-Wilson also reached the final as, in the women’s event, did Victoria Ohuruogu, who set another personal best of 50.50secs, while Jazmin Sawyers and Jahisha Thomas are through to the long jump final.