Jakob Ingebrigtsen is to make his half marathon debut in Copenhagen on Sunday, less than two days after winning the Diamond League final in the 1500m.

The Norwegian superstar and Olympic 5000m champion posted a cryptic update on his Instagram after regaining his Diamond League title in Brussels on Friday night.

“What a great way to end the season. Or…” Ingebrigtsen said.

Instead, the 23-year-old will head to Copenhagen for his first competitive race over 13.1 miles, joining a field that includes the world record holder Jacob Kiplimo and the world champion Sabastian Sawe.

Kiplimo set his world record of 57:31 in Lisbon in 2021, while the European half marathon record stands at 59:13.

It has already been a busy end to the season for Ingebrigtsen, who suffered a shock defeat in the 1500m final in Paris, missing out on the podium behind Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse, before coming back to win 5000m gold.

The Norwegian then shattered a 28-year world record in the 3000m in Silesia - the longest standing world record in an individual men’s track event - before defeating Hocker and Nuguse in the Diamond League final in Brussels in their latest 1500m showdown.

Ingebrigtsen has previously talked up his desire to set the world records in every distance from the 1500m up to the marathon - he currently holds three, the 1500m indoor, 2000m outdoor and the recently claimed 3000m outdoor records.

"I think it’s possible to break every record," Ingebrigtsen said. "All the different records are beatable. But you can’t just wake up and jump in a race and break a world record. Everything needs to be aligned... if you need to make a couple of attempts, at least you need to make everything perfect."

"I think at my best, and if I’m able to get a chance in many different events, I think I have a good shot of beating many of them, but it takes a lot of time and still a lot of work to be done to get there and have the opportunity in all the different ones."

The Copenhagen half marathon takes place on Sunday 15 September at at 09:00 CEST/local time (07:00 GMT).