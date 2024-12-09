Jakob Ingebrigtsen aims dig at Josh Kerr and rivals after Euro Cross gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has expressed his doubt that rivals including Josh Kerr would be able to compete at cross country after romping to a third European title.

Ingebrigtsen added another dominant gold at the European Championships to his considerable medal haul on the track and trails as he secured a third senior triumph in four years.

The Norwegian had missed last year’s event as he prioritised recovering from injury ahead the Olympics.

The 24-year-old won 5,000m gold at Paris 2024 but missed out on a medal in the defence of his 1,500m crown as Cole Hocker, Kerr and Yared Nuguse surged past him in the home straight.

The trio lack, however, Ingebrigtsen’s multi-terrain success, and the three-time Euro Cross champion does not think that everyone is equipped for different disciplines.

“If you don’t feel like you can perform, you won’t do it,” Ingebrigtsen told Athletics Weeklyafter securing victory in Antalya. “The people that aren’t here are most likely not able to perform in different races.

“I think we all try to find things in which we can perform and hopefully fight for medals. The people who were here today are those that are able to fight for medals in these sorts of championships. That’s how the world works.”

Ingebrigtsen now has seven gold medals at the European Cross Country Championships across age groups.

His latest success came just days after it was confirmed that his father, Gjert, will stand trial in 2025 after being accused of mental, physical and verbal abuse of Jakob and brothers Henrik and Filip.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen denies the allegations.