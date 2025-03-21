Jeremiah Azu wins first global title after photo finish in men’s 60m final at World Indoor Championships
A personal best of 6.49sec by the 23-year-old Azu meant he remained unbeaten so far this year
British sprinter Jeremiah Azu claimed his first global title as his stunning season continued with gold in the men’s 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in China.
Azu edged out Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy in a photo finish to clinch victory, just a month after becoming European champion in the same event.
A personal best of 6.49sec by the 23-year-old meant he remained unbeaten so far this year, as he beat Kennedy by a hundredth of a second after an electric final in which American Ronnie Baker sustained a hamstring injury shortly before the finish.
South Africa's Akani Simbine settled for bronze with a time of 6.54 seconds after another leading contender Eloy Benitez of Puerto Rico took an early tumble and did not continue.
“I knew I could win it. I said at the Europeans that I want to take over the world. This is just the start of our journey,” an elated Azu told the BBC after he was confirmed as the winner. “The plan is to keep on winning. The sky isn’t the limit, there’s way, way more than that. Let’s see what the summer brings – I’m excited for it.”
Kennedy, who was initially shown as the champion, said he hoped to build on the strong performance at the outdoor world championships in Tokyo this September.
“It’s really a good season, so I hope I can carry this momentum towards Japan,” he added. “Before that, I’m going to do nationals back in Australia and completely focus on the 100m now.”
