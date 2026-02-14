Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keely Hodgkinson opened up 2026 in impressive fashion as she broke the British record in the 800m heats of the UK Indoor Championships.

The 23-year-old blew the rest of the field away in Birmingham as she clocked a time of one minute 56.33 seconds to beat her own national record of 1:57.18.

It was the fastest time in an 800m race in 24 years and the third fastest time in history. But she has decided to miss Sunday’s final as she switches her focus to the Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophee in France next week.

Hodgkinson said: “I’m in really good shape at the moment and I’ve seen in training I am and we have some high hopes for the next couple of weeks for the indoors. Today was about practising that first 200m.

“A good start makes such a difference. I accidentally got the best. We wanted to practice that, 1.56, not bad.

“I have high hopes for next week. Considering I didn’t have to do both rounds, why would I? It may sound a little bit odd to some people. We came to a mutual agreement and I got a nice time.”

open image in gallery Keely Hodgkinson smashed her own national indoor record over 800m ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Hodgkinson blitzed through the opening 200m in 27.36s before reaching 400m in 56.28s and the reigning Olympic champion left her opponents trailing.

Hodgkinson missed this event last year through a hamstring injury and is not taking anything for granted after a frustrating year.

She added: “I’ve had my healthiest winter for years, consistent habits and I think that shows it there. I’m enjoying it, was excited to come out today, was a bit worried about the one round situation but it’s the best thing for me at the moment.

“I’m not taking any of it for granted to be honest. It was so frustrating being on the sidelines for such a long time. I’m just happy to be able to an indoors and pick what I’m able to do and have nothing holding me back.”

Elsewhere, Dina Asher-Smith took the women’s 60m crown in 7.05s, ahead of World Championship silver medallist Amy Hunt who finished second.

open image in gallery Dina Asher-Smith laid down an early-season marker in the 60m final ( Getty Images )

Following an explosive start, Asher-Smith emerged as a front runner alongside Hunt but the three-time Olympic medallist cruised home in the end to claim gold.

She said: “I’m happy, I feel very capable and confident. That’s a great time and I’m happy with my performances today.

“I’ve learned so much over the past few years. I’ve been enjoying training in this environment, I’ve got to be confident and happy in myself as an athlete and as a person and you are seeing that.”

open image in gallery Asher-Smith got one over her nearest rivals ( Getty Images )

Hunt, who won World Championship silver in the women’s 200m in Tokyo last September, insists her confidence has risen despite defeat.

She added: “Obviously, it not nice to lose to one of your biggest rivals, so I’m slightly frustrated. But on the plus side we are getting a lot more consistent. The medals made me into a more confident runner and person. I’m super excited for outdoors.”

Jeremiah Azu retained his British indoor title with victory in the men’s 60m final, coming home in 6.56s with Romell Glave runner-up in 6.62s and will aim to defend the world indoors title he won last year in Poland next month.

Earlier in the day, Molly Caudery reclaimed the women’s pole vault crown after clearing a height of 4.65m.