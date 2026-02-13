UK Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 schedule, timetable and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 are here with two action-packed days in Birmingham set to launch careers and confirm dreams to feature at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March.

Without an Olympic Games or an outdoor World Athletics Championship this year, the indoor season holds extra importance, with all roads leading to Poland next month.

Amy Hunt, the silver medalist and hero from Tokyo last summer, will feature in the 60m, while Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will run in the 800m, though she is looking ahead to the Lievin meeting next week, meaning she will run just once this weekend, in the heats, before bowing out to preserve herself for a potential world record tilt.

More star power comes in the form of multiple Olympic medallist Josh Kerr, eyeing up World indoor qualification in the men’s 3000m, over his preferred 1,500m event, having narrowly missed out on the win to Cole Hocker in the Millrose Games over two miles.

Georgia Hunter Bell has opted for the 1,500m, despite a world silver in the 800m last summer, when she pipped her friend and training partner Hodgkinson. While Ben Pattison, back in form and eager to earn another world medal, hopes to punch his ticket to Torun. Here’s the two-day schedule and events to watch out for in Birmingham this weekend:

open image in gallery Georgia Hunter Bell and Keely Hodgkinson will feature in Birmingham ( PA Wire )

When and where is the UK Athletics Indoor Championships?

The UK Athletics Indoor Championships take place across 14-15 February at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

How can I watch?

The Championships will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, the broadcast will take place across the following times:

Saturday 14 February

UK Indoor Championships: Day 1: 11:15 - 19:30 GMT

Sunday 15 February

UK Indoor Championships: Day 2: 11:20 - 16:00 GMT

Are tickets still available?

Yes, tickets are still available for both days, starting at £10. Find out more here.

Day 1 - Saturday, 14 February

Times in GMT

60m Women Round 1 11:26

60m Men Round 1 12:15

Pole Vault Women Final 13:03

400m Women Round 1 13:10

60m Hurdles Women Round 1 13:40

Long Jump Women Final 14:05

60m Hurdles Men Round 1 14:10

400m Men Round 1 14:40

60m Women SF 15:12

60m Men SF 15:32

800m Men Round 1 15:52

Triple Jump Men Final 16:12

60m Hurdles Women SF 16:17

60m Hurdles Men SF 16:38

Pole Vault Men Final 16:35

800m Women Round 1 16:55

60m Paralympic Women Final 17:20

60m Paralympic Men Final 17:30

60m Women Final 17:38

60m Men Final 17:48

400m Women SF 17:55

400m Men SF 18:15

60m Hurdles Women Final 18:35

60m Hurdles Men Final 18:45

1500m Women Round 1 18:55

open image in gallery Ben Pattison is in form and hoping to feature at the World Indoor Athletics Championships ( Getty Images )

Day 2 - Sunday, 15 February

Times in GMT

Long Jump Men Final 11:30

High Jump Men Final 11:55

200m Men Round 1 12:00

Shot Put Men Final 12:16

200m Women Round 1 12:30

3000m Walk M and W Final 13:00

Triple Jump Women Final 13:32

200m Men SF 13:38

200m Women SF 13:58

3000m Women Final 14:17

High Jump Women Final 14:21

3000m Men Final 14:35

Shot Put Women Final 14:47

1500m Men Final 14:52

1500m Women Final 15:01

200m Men Final 15:11

200m Women Final 15:20

800m Men Final 15:29

800m Women Final 15:38

400m Men Final 15:47

400m Women Final 15:54