Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to make injury return at London Diamond League this summer
Hodgkinson set an 800m British record during her last London Diamond League appearance before she winning gold at Paris 2024
Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will make her return from injury to take part in this summer’s London Diamond League meet.
Hodgkinson has fond memories at the event, having set an 800m British record of 1:54.61 last year at the London Stadium before she went on to claim gold at the Olympics in Paris.
The 23-year-old, who has been recovering from a hamstring tear sustained in February, said in a statement from British Athletics: “I remember after last year’s race thinking ‘can we do that all over again?’
“It was such a dream to compete in the (London) Olympic stadium and I’m so excited to get back out there and see what I can do. For me, that race really set me up for what I did in Paris.
“I’m now an Olympic champion which is a pretty amazing thing to say out loud, but I still haven’t won world gold, so I have really big goals this summer.
“Having that crowd behind me in London, plus a bunch of super-quick ladies to race against, will be the best possible preparation as I build towards the World Championships in Tokyo.”
London’s latest Diamond League rendition takes place on July 19, where she will hope to get into good stead ahead of the World Championships, which start on September 13.
Hodgkinson, who also took Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020, has two world silver medals to her name and will be eager to top the podium on her return to the Japanese capital.
Additional reporting from PA Media.