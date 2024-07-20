Support truly

Keely Hodgkinson ran a huge personal best to win the London Diamond League and become the sixth fastest women in history over 800m.

Hodgkinson’s time of 1:54.61 was also a British record and the best time in the world this year, and cemented her status as the women to beat at the Paris Olympic Games, which open on Friday.

She led throughout the race and streaked away from fellow Briton Jemma Reekie in the final 100m, with Georgia Bell coming in third to complete a British one-two-three. Both Reekie and Bell also recorded personal bests.

Hodgkinson glanced at the clock as she crossed the line and smothered her face with her hands in shock at her achievement.

Matt Hudson-Smith set another British record and another world lead time as he won the men’s 400m in 43.74, laying down another marker ahead of Paris.

more to follow...