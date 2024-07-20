Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keely Hodgkinson becomes sixth fastest woman in history after stunning 800m win at London Diamond League before Olympics

Hodgkinson laid down an imtimidating marker ahead of the Paris Olympics

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 20 July 2024 15:41
Comments
Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Georgia Bell completed a one-two-three
Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Georgia Bell completed a one-two-three (John Walton/PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Keely Hodgkinson ran a huge personal best to win the London Diamond League and become the sixth fastest women in history over 800m.

Hodgkinson’s time of 1:54.61 was also a British record and the best time in the world this year, and cemented her status as the women to beat at the Paris Olympic Games, which open on Friday.

She led throughout the race and streaked away from fellow Briton Jemma Reekie in the final 100m, with Georgia Bell coming in third to complete a British one-two-three. Both Reekie and Bell also recorded personal bests.

Hodgkinson glanced at the clock as she crossed the line and smothered her face with her hands in shock at her achievement.

Matt Hudson-Smith set another British record and another world lead time as he won the men’s 400m in 43.74, laying down another marker ahead of Paris.

more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in