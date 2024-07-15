Paris 2024 Olympics full schedule and day-by-day events

Support truly

The 2024 Olympics in Paris officially begins with the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July, setting off a two-and-a-half-week festival of sport which comes to an end on Sunday 11 August.

Three years on from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Paris 2024 will see a new sport, breakdancing (or breaking), added to the mix. Other modern additions like 3x3 basketball, BMX, surfing, skateboarding and climbing all retain their spots in the schedule, but karate and baseball have been dropped.

Then there are the traditional big draws to watch out for, like swimming (Sat 27 July to Sun 4 Aug), artistic gymastics (Sat 27 Jul to Mon 5 Aug), athletics (Thu 1 to Sun 11 Aug) and track cycling (Mon 5 Aug to Sat 10 Aug). With an extra day of swimming on the schedule, it means the middle Olympic weekend will feature swimming, gymnastics and athletics across both days for the first time.

In total there are 32 sports, with some further broken down into separate disciplines making 48 in total. All together there will be 329 events – and therefore 329 gold medals to fight for.

Here is a closer look at the full day-by-day schedule for the Games, including every session for every sport:

When do the Paris Olympics start?

Paris 2024 formally begins on Friday 26 July with the opening ceremony. Traditionally, competing athletes parade into a stadium behind their national flag, but organisers have instead decided to create an “open ceremony” in the French capital.

Athletes will be transported by boat along the River Seine, passing major landmarks like the Louvre, Notre-Dame and Place de la Concorde on a 6km route. A mini-stadium will be set up at the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower for 30,000 spectators to watch the official lighting of the Olympic flame, with another half a million expected to line the river banks and other major sites to watch.

When do the Paris Olympics end?

The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France on Sunday 11 August.

Full day-by-day Olympic schedule (all times BST)

Day -2 (Wednesday July 24)

Football

2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage

Rugby sevens

2.30pm-9pm: Men’s pool rounds

***********************************************************************************************************

Day -1 (Thursday July 25)

Archery

8.30am-11.30am: Women’s individual ranking round

Women’s individual ranking round 1.15pm-4.15pm: Men’s individual ranking round

Football

4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Rugby sevens

1pm-4pm: Men’s pool rounds

Men’s pool rounds 7pm-10pm: Men’s placement matches: quarter-finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 0 (Friday July 26)

Ceremony

6.30pm (TBC): Opening ceremony

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 1 (Saturday July 27) - 14 gold medal events

Artistic gymnastics

10am-12.30pm: Men’s qualification

Men’s qualification 2.30pm-5pm: Men’s qualification

Men’s qualification 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s qualification

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)

Men’s prelims (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)

Beach volleyball

1pm-3pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)

Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches) 5pm-7pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)

Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches) 9pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)

Boxing

2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32

Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32 7pm-9.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32

Canoe slalom

2pm-6.10pm: Men’s C1 and women’s K1 heats

Cycling (road)

1.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s and women’s individual time trial

Diving

10am-11am:Women’s 3m synchro: final

Equestrian

8.30am-5.30pm: Eventing dressage: team and individual day 1

Fencing

9am-3.40pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals

Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals 6pm-9.50pm:Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm : Men’s pool stages (2 matches)

: Men’s pool stages (2 matches) 9.30am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)

Men’s pool stages (2 matches) 4pm-9pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm:Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8am-12:10pm: Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls: heats

Rugby sevens

1.30pm-7.45pm:Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match

Shooting

8am-12.45pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle: qualification

Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle: qualification 9.30am-10.50am:Mixed team 10m air rifle: final

Skateboarding

11am-2.30pm: Men’s street prelims

Men’s street prelims 4pm-6pm:Men’s street final

Surfing

6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 1

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: heats

Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m butterfly: semi-finals; men’s and women’s 400m freestyle: finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: semi-finals; women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: finals

Table tennis

2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: prelims; mixed doubles: round of 16

Men’s and women’s singles: prelims; mixed doubles: round of 16 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)

Women’s prelims (x2 matches) 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 2 (Sunday July 28) - 13 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-10.05am: Women’s team eliminations

Women’s team eliminations 1.15pm-4.55pm:Women’s team medal matches

Artistic gymnastics

8.30am-12.20pm: Women’s qualification

Women’s qualification 1.50pm-3.30pm: Women’s qualification

Women’s qualification 5pm-6.40pm: Women’s qualification

Women’s qualification 8.10pm-9.50pm: Women’s qualification

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)

Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16

Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.50pm: Women’s K1 semi-finals and finals

Cycling (mountain bike)

1pm-3.30pm: Women’s cross-country

Equestrian

9.30am-2pm: Eventing cross-country: team and individual day 1

Fencing

8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals

Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches )

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 6.45pm-9.30pm:Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8am-12:10pm: Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls: repechage; women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four: heats

Rugby sevens

2.30pm-9pm: Women’s pool rounds

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff

Shooting

8.15am-11.30am: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification

Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification 8.30am-12:05pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol: finals

Skateboarding

11am-2.30pm: Women’s street prelims

Women’s street prelims 4pm-6pm:Women’s street final

Surfing

6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 2

Swimming

10am-12pm: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats

Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm:Men’s 400m individual medley: final, women’s 100m butterfly: final, men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke: semi-finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: final; women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals

Table tennis

9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

Men’s and women’s singles: round 1 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles: quarter-finals

Mixed doubles: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)

Men’s prelims (x2 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)

Men’s prelims (x2 matches) 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 3 (Monday July 29) - 18 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-10.05am: Men’s team eliminations

Men’s team eliminations 1.15pm-4.55pm: Men’s team medal matches

Artistic gymnastics

4.30pm-7.30pm: Men’s team final

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)

Women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm : Women’s group phase (1 match)

: Women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16 2.30pm-4.40pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16 7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s C1 semi-finals and finals

Cycling (mountain bike)

1pm-3.30pm: Men’s cross-country final

Diving

10am-11am: Men’s synchro 10m platform: final

Equestrian

10am-3.30pm: Eventing jumping: team and individual finals

Fencing

8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals;

Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals; 6pm-10.10pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-9pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm:Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-11.20am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals E/F; men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: repechage; Men’s eight, women’s eight: heats

Rugby sevens

1pm-4pm: Women’s pool rounds

Women’s pool rounds 7pm-10pm: Women’s placement matches, quarter-finals

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff

Shooting

8.15am-12.05pm: Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: finals

Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; 8am-3pm: Men’s trap: qualification day 1

Surfing

6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 3

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats

Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm:Women’s 400m individual medley: final, men’s 200m free: final, women’s 100m back: semi-finals, men’s 100m back: final, women’s 100m breast: final, women’s 200m free: final

Table tennis

9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 1

Men’s and women’s singles round 1 3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles semis

Mixed doubles semis 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 2

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 4 (Tuesday July 30) - 14 gold medal events

Archery

11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Men’s and women’s individual eliminations 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

5.15pm-7.30pm:Women’s team final

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Men’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

2pm-6.10pm: Men’s K1 and women’s C1: heats

Cycling (BMX freestyle)

12.25pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s seeding round

Equestrian

10am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier

Fencing

11am-4.30pm: Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.30pm-8.40pm:Women’s épée team bronze and gold medal bouts

Football

2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round

Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round 3pm-6pm:Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-10.50am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage

Rugby sevens

1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals

8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Surfing

6pm-3.50am:Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats

Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final

Table tennis

9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2

Men’s and women’s singles: round 2 12.30pm-3pm: Mixed doubles: bronze medal match, gold medal match

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Triathlon

7am-9.30am:Men’s individual final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 5 (Wednesday July 31) - 17 gold medal events

Archery

11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Men’s and women’s individual eliminations 4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

4.30pm-7.15pm:Men’s individual all-around final

Badminton

7.30-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles: group stage 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage

Men’s and women’s singles: group stage 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage; Mixed doubles: quarter-finals

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15-6pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)

Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16

Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.30pm:Women’s C1: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (BMX freestyle)

12.10pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s finals

Diving

10am-11am: Women’s synchro 10m platform: final

Equestrian

9am-2.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier

Fencing

11am-4.30pm: Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s sabre team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches)

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-12.10pm: Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final C; men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals C/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: semi-finals; men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: final B and medal final

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff

Shooting

8am-9.30am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification 8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats

Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm:Women’s 100m free: final, men’s 200m fly: final, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 1500m free: finals; men’s 200m back, women’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 200m breast: final,men’s 100m free: final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 22pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 37pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Triathlon

7am-9.40am: Women’s individual final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 6 (Thursday August 1) - 18 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Men’s and women’s individual eliminations 2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final

Athletics

6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final

8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final

Badminton

7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals

Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals 12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16

Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16 5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)

Women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals 2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (BMX racing)

7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs

Equestrian

10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier

Fencing

9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.10pm-9pm:Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Golf

8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds

Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm:Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final

Sailing

10am-6pm:Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals

11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats

Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm:Women’s 200m fly: final, men’s 200m back: final; men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals

Tennis

11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals

Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals 11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals

Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals 11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals

Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals 6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 7 (Friday August 2) - 23 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations

Mixed team: eliminations 1.15pm-4.25pm:Mixed team: medal rounds

Athletics

9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m

Men’s decathlon: 100m 9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A

Men’s hammer: qualification A 9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification

Women’s high jump: qualification 9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims

Women’s 100m: prelims 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump

Men’s decathlon: long jump 10.05am : Men’s 1500m: round 1

: Men’s 1500m: round 1 10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B

Men’s hammer: qualification B 10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1

Women’s 100m: round 1 11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put

Men’s decathlon: shot put 5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump

Men’s decathlon: high jump 5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1

Women’s 5000m: round 1 5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification

Women’s triple jump: qualification 5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A

Women’s discus: qualification A 6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1

Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1 6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1

Women’s 800m: round 1 7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification

Men’s shot put: qualification 7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B

Women’s discus: qualification B 7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m

Men’s decathlon: 400m 8.20pm:Men’s 10,000m: final

Badminton

7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals

Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals 2pm-9.30pm:Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Men’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm : Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches) 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals

Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals 7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals

Cycling (BMX)

7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals

Diving

10am-11am:Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final

Equestrian

1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final

Fencing

11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals

Football

2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)

Golf

8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Men’s pool stage (2 matches) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds

Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds 3pm-6pm:Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final

Sailing

10am-6pm:Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy

Shooting

8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification

Women’s 25m pistol: qualification 8.30am-9.50am: W 50m rifle 3 positions: finals

8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1

Swimming

10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats

Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm:Men’s 50m free: final, women’s 200m back: final, men’s 200m individual medley: final; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals

Table tennis

9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Tennis

11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final

Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final 11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals

Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals 6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final

Trampoline

11am-1.30pm: Women’s final

5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 8 (Saturday August 3) - 28 gold medal events

Archery

8.30am-10.15am: Women’s individual: eliminations

Women’s individual: eliminations 12pm-2.20pm: Women’s individual: medal rounds

Artistic gymnastics

2pm-5pm: Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse: finals

Athletics

9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles

Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles 9.10am: Men’s pole vault: qualification

Men’s pole vault: qualification 9.35am: Men’s 100m: prelims

Men’s 100m: prelims 9.55am: Men’s decathlon: discus A

Men’s decathlon: discus A 10.10am: Women’s 800m: repechage

Women’s 800m: repechage 10.45am: Men’s 100m: round 1

Men’s 100m: round 1 11am: Men’s decathlon: discus B

Men’s decathlon: discus B 12.40pm: Men’s decathlon: pole vault

Men’s decathlon: pole vault 6.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin A

Men’s decathlon: javelin A 6.15pm: Men’s 1500m: repechage

Men’s 1500m: repechage 6.35pm: Men’s shot put: final

6.50pm: Women’s 100m: semis

Women’s 100m: semis 7.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin B

Men’s decathlon: javelin B 7.20pm: Women’s triple jump: final

7.55pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: final

8.20pm: Women’s 100m: final

8.45pm: Men’s decathlon: 1500m final

Badminton

7.30am-12pm: Women’s singles: quarter-finals

Women’s singles: quarter-finals 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s doubles: medal matches

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)

Men’s/women’s (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool round (4 matches)

Women’s pool round (4 matches) 8.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches) 3pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches)

Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches) 8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s lucky loser round (3 matches)

Boxing

2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals

Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals 7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-6.15pm: men’s and women’s kayak cross single: time trials and repechage rounds

Cycling (road)

10am-5.15pm: Men’s road race

Equestrian

9am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix special team final

Fencing

10.30am-4pm: Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6pm-8.10pm:Women’s sabre team: medal finals

Football

2pm-11pm: Women’s quarter-finals (4 matches)

Golf

8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 3

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Women’s pool stage (2 matches) 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)

Women’s pool stage (1 match) 6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)

Judo

7am-1pm: Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals

Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals 3pm-6pm: Mixed team: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-10.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: finals C/B and medal final; women’s eight, men’s eight: medal finals

Sailing

10am-7pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 25m pistol: finals

Women’s 25m pistol: finals 8am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 1; Men’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats

Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats 7.30pm-9.30pm:Men’s 100m fly: final; women’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m individual medley: final, women 800m free: final, mixed 4x100m medley relay: final

Table tennis

12.30pm-3pm: Women’s singles: medal finals

Tennis

11am-6pm: Men’s singles: bronze medal final; women’s singles, men’s doubles: gold medal finals

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

Men’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo

9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 9 (Sunday August 4) - 20 golds up for grabs

Archery

8.30am-10.15am: Men’s individual: eliminations

Men’s individual: eliminations 12pm-2.20pm: Men’s individual: medal rounds

Artistic gymnastics

2pm-4.25pm:Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault: finals

Athletics

9.05am: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1

Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1 9.20am: Women’s hammer: qualification A

Women’s hammer: qualification A 9.55am: Women’s 200m: round 1

Women’s 200m: round 1 10am: Men’s long jump: qualification

Men’s long jump: qualification 10.45am: Women’s hammer: qualification B

Women’s hammer: qualification B 10.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1

Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1 11.35am: Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1

Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1 6.05pm: Men’s 400m: round 1

Men’s 400m: round 1 6.50pm: Women’s high jump: final

7pm: Men’s 100m: semi-finals

Men’s 100m: semi-finals 7.30pm: Men’s hammer: final

7.35pm: Women’s 800m: semi-finals

Women’s 800m: semi-finals 8.10pm: Men’s 1500m: semi-finals

Men’s 1500m: semi-finals 8.50pm:Men’s 100m: final

Badminton

7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals

Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals 2pm-4.30pm:Men’s doubles: medal matches

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)

Women’s group phase (2 matches) 4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Women’s group phase (1 match) 8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool round (4 matches)

Men’s pool round (4 matches) 8.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s play-in round (2 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.25pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals

Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals 2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-4.25pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross single: heats

Cycling (road)

1pm-5.45pm: Women’s road race

Equestrian

9am-1pm: Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual: final

Fencing

9am-4.10pm: Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches 6.10pm-9pm: Men’s foil team: medal finals

Golf

8am-5.30pm: Men’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Men’s prelims (2 matches) 6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; Mixed multihull

Shooting

8am-4pm: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification 8.30am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

5.30pm-7.30pm:Women’s 50m free: final, men’s 1500m free: final, men’s 4x100m medley relay: final, women’s 4x100m medley relay: final

Table tennis

12.30pm-3pm:Men’s singles: medal finals

Tennis

11am-6pm:Women’s doubles: bronze, gold medal finals; Men’s singles: gold medal final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

Women’s prelims 8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Women’s prelims (2 matches) 5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 10 (Monday August 5) - 17 gold medal events

Artistic gymnastics

11am-2.15pm:Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8pm: Team technical routine

Athletics

9.05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1

Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1 9.10am: Men’s discus: qualification A

Men’s discus: qualification A 9.40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification

Women’s pole vault: qualification 9.50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage

Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage 10.20am: Men’s 400m: repechage

Men’s 400m: repechage 10.35am: Men’s discus: qualification B

Men’s discus: qualification B 10.55am: Women’s 400m: round 1

Women’s 400m: round 1 11.50am: Women’s 200m: repechage

Women’s 200m: repechage 6pm: Men’s pole vault: final

6.04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1

Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1 6.55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1

Men’s 200m: round 1 7.35pm: Women’s discus: final

7.45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals

Women’s 200m: semi-finals 8.10pm: Women’s 5000m: final

8.45pm: Women’s 800m: final

Badminton

8.45am-11.30am: Women’s singles: medal matches

1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals

Men’s and women’s semi-finals 8pm-10.20pm: Men’s and women’s medal finals

Beach volleyball

8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals

Cycling track

4pm-6.40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals

Diving

9am-11.10am: Women’s 10m platform: prelims

Women’s 10m platform: prelims 2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals

Equestrian

1pm-5pm: Jumping individual qualifying

Football

5pm-11pm: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

9am-2pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Sailing

10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Shooting

8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals

8am-3.35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals

Sport climbing

9am-1pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Men’s and women’s team: round of 16 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Men’s and women’s team: round of 16 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team round of 16

Triathlon

7am-9.10am: Mixed team relay final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 12pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 4pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 8pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Water polo

11am-3.30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

Men’s prelims (3 matches) 5.30pm-10pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)

Wrestling

2pm-4pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals 8pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: semi-finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 11 (Tuesday August 6) - 15 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8pm: Team free routine

Athletics

9.05am : Women’s 1500m: round 1

: Women’s 1500m: round 1 9.20am: Men’s javelin: qualification A

Men’s javelin: qualification A 9.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage

Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage 10.15am: Women’s long jump: qualification

Women’s long jump: qualification 10.20am: Women’s 400m: repechage

Women’s 400m: repechage 10.50am: Men’s javelin: qualification B

Men’s javelin: qualification B 11am: Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage

Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage 11.30am: Men’s 200m: repechage

Men’s 200m: repechage 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: semi-finals

Men’s 400m: semi-finals 6.55pm: Women’s hammer: final

7.07pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals

Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals 7.15pm: Men’s long jump: final

7.50pm: Men’s 1500m: final

8.10pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: final

8.40pm: Women’s 200m: final

Basketball

10am-12pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 1.30pm-3.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 5pm-7pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Beach volleyball

4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg: semi-finals; women’s 60kg: final

Canoe sprint

8.30am-1.50pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m: heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (track)

4.30pm-6.55pm: Men’s team sprint: first round, medal finals; men’s team pursuit: first round; women’s team pursuit: qualifying

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: prelims

Men’s 3m springboard: prelims 2pm-4pm:Women’s 10m platform: final

Equestrian

9am-11.30am:Jumping individual final

Football

5pm-11pm: Women’s semi-finals

Handball

8.30am-10.30am: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 12.30pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 6pm-8pm: Men’s semi-finals

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s dinghy: medal races; men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull

Skateboarding

11.30am-3pm: Women’s park: prelims

Women’s park: prelims 4.30pm-6pm: Women’s park: medal final

Sport climbing

9am-1pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); men’s speed: qualification

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16

Men’s and women’s team: round of 16 3pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Volleyball

8am-10.30: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 12pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 4pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 8pm-1030pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 6pm-9pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Wrestling

10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 12 (Wednesday August 7) - 21 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8.15pm:Team acrobatic routine: medal final

Athletics

6.30am-9.45am: Marathon race walk mixed relay: final

9.05am: Men’s high jump: qualification

Men’s high jump: qualification 9.15am: Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1

Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1 9.25am: Women’s javelin: qualification A

Women’s javelin: qualification A 10am: Men’s 5000m: round 1

Men’s 5000m: round 1 10.45am: Men’s 800m: round 1

Men’s 800m: round 1 10.50am: Women’s javelin: qualification B

Women’s javelin: qualification B 11.35am: Women’s 1500m: repechage

Women’s 1500m: repechage 6pm: Women’s pole vault: final

6.05pm: Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals

Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals 6.15pm: Men’s triple jump: qualification

Men’s triple jump: qualification 6.35pm: Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals

Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals 7.02pm: Men’s 200m: semi-finals

Men’s 200m: semi-finals 7.25pm: Men’s discus: final

7.45pm: Women’s 400m: semi-finals

Women’s 400m: semi-finals 8.20pm: Men’s 400m: final

8.40pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: final

Basketball

10am-12pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 1.30pm-3.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 5pm-7pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Women’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Beach volleyball

4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg: finals

Canoe sprint

8.30am-2.10pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: heats and quarter-finals

Cycling (track)

11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round

Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round 4.30pm-6.50pm: Men’s sprint: early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit: medal finals; women’s team pursuit: medal finals

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals

Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: prelims

Golf

8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 1

Handball

8.30am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Men’s quarter-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Women’s semi-finals

Women’s semi-finals 6pm-8pm: Women’s semi-finals

Sailing

10am-6pm:Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull: medal races; men’s and women’s kite

Skateboarding

11.30am-3pm: Men’s park: preliminaries

Men’s park: preliminaries 4.30pm-6pm: Men’s park: medal final

Sport climbing

9am-12.15pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); women’s speed: medal finals

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals 2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals 7pm-10pm: Men’s team: semi-finals

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds

Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: repechage rounds, medal finals

Volleyball

3pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 7pm-9.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Water polo

1pm-4pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches) 6pm-9pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 61kg: final

6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 49kg: final

Wrestling

10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 13 (Thursday August 8) - 26 gold medal events

Athletics

9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles

Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles 9.25am: Women’s shot put: qualification

Women’s shot put: qualification 9.35am: Women’s 100m hurdles: repechage

Women’s 100m hurdles: repechage 10.05am: Women’s heptathlon: high jump

Women’s heptathlon: high jump 10.10am: Women’s 4x100m relay: round 1

Women’s 4x100m relay: round 1 10.35am: Men’s 4x100m relay: round 1

Men’s 4x100m relay: round 1 11am: Men’s 800m: repechage

Men’s 800m: repechage 6.35pm: Women’s heptathlon: shot put;

Women’s heptathlon: shot put; 6.35pm: Women’s 1500m: semi-finals

Women’s 1500m: semi-finals 7pm: Women’s long jump: final

7.25pm: Men’s javelin: final

7.30pm: Men’s 200m: final

7.55pm: Women’s heptathlon: 200m

Women’s heptathlon: 200m 8.25pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: final

8.45pm: Men’s 110m hurdles final

Basketball

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 8pm-10pm: Men’s semi-finals

Beach volleyball

4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)

Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches) 8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg: semi-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg: finals

Canoe sprint

9.30am-1.30pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

4pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: quarter-finals and classification races; men’s omnium: medal final; women’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final

Diving

9am-11am: Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals

Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals 2pm-4pm: Men’s 3m springboard: final

Football

4pm-7pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Golf

8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 2

Handball

3.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Women’s semi-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Men’s bronze-medal game 6pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

10am-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s fencing: ranking round

Rhythmic gymnastics

9am-12pm: Individual all-around: qualification

Individual all-around: qualification 2pm-5pm: Individual all-around: qualification

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite: medal series

Sport climbing

9am-12.15pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); men’s speed: medal finals

Swimming

6.30am-9.30am:Women’s 10km marathon: final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s team: semi-finals

Men’s team: semi-finals 3pm-5pm: Women’s team: semi-finals

Women’s team: semi-finals 7pm-10pm: Women’s team: semi-finals

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds

Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals 6.30pm-10pm:Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: repechage rounds, medal finals

Volleyball

3pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Women’s semi-finals 7pm-9.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Water polo

12pm-3pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches) 5pm-8pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

2pm-4.30pm: Women’s 59kg: final

6.30pm-9pm: Men’s 73kg: final

Wrestling

10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 14 (Friday August 9) - 33 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-8.30pm: Duet: technical routine

Athletics

9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: long jump

Women’s heptathlon: long jump 9.40am: Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1

Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1 10.05am: Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1

Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1 10.20am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A

Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A 10.30am: Men’s 800m: semi-finals

Men’s 800m: semi-finals 11.05am: Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals

Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals 11.30am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B

Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B 6.30pm: Women’s 4x100m relay: final

6.40pm: Women’s shot put: final

6.45pm: Men’s 4x100m relay: final

7pm: Women’s 400m: final

7.10pm: Men’s triple jump: final

7.15pm: Women’s heptathlon: 800m final

7.55pm: Women’s 10,000m: final

8.45pm: Men’s 400m hurdles: final

Basketball

4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s semi-finals

Women’s semi-finals 8pm-10pm: Women’s semi-finals

Beach volleyball

8pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg: finals

Breaking

3pm-5pm: Women’s individual: qualifying

Women’s individual: qualifying 7pm-9pm: Women’s individual: final

Canoe sprint

9.30am-1.40pm: Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

1pm-2.45pm: Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage

Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage 5pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: medal finals; women’s madison: final; women’s sprint: early rounds and repechage

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: prelims

Men’s 10m platform: prelims 2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: final

Football

2pm-5pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 5pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Golf

8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 3

Handball

3.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Men’s semi-finals 8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s semi-finals

Hockey

1pm-3pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 7pm-9.30pm:Women’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

12pm-6pm: Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2

Rhythmic gymnastics

9am-11.30am: Group all-around: qualification

Group all-around: qualification 1.30pm-4pm: Individual all-around: final

Sport climbing

9am-12.20pm:Men’s boulder/lead: medal final

Swimming

6.30am-9.30am: Men’s 10km marathon: final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s team: bronze medal final

Men’s team: bronze medal final 2pm-5.30pm:Men’s team: gold medal final

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round

Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: repechage, medal finals

Volleyball

3pm-5.30pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Water polo

12pm-3pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches) 5pm-8pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)

Weightlifting

2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 89kg: final

6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 71kg: final

Wrestling

10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 15 (Saturday August 10) - 39 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

6.30pm-9pm:Duet: free routine (medal final)

Athletics

7am-10am: Men’s marathon: final

6.10pm: Men’s high jump: final

6.25pm: Men’s 800m: final

6.40pm: Women’s javelin: final

6.45pm: Women’s 100m hurdles: final

7pm: Men’s 5000m: final

7.25pm: Women’s 1500m: final

8.12pm: Men’s 4x400m relay: final

8.22pm: Women’s 4x400m relay: final

Basketball

10am-12pm: Men’s bronze-medal game

Men’s bronze-medal game 8.30pm-11pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Beach volleyball

8pm-1pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)

Boxing

8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: finals

Breaking

3pm-5pm: Men’s individual: qualifying

Men’s individual: qualifying 7pm-9pm: Men’s individual: final

Canoe sprint

9.30am-1.20pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K1 1000m, women’s K1 500m: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (track)

4pm-6.50pm: Men’s keirin: first round, repechage; men’s madison: final; women’s sprint: quarter-finals, classification races

Diving

9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: semi-finals

Men’s 10m platform: semi-finals 2pm-4pm:Men’s 10m platform: final

Football

4pm-7.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Golf

8am-5.30pm: Women’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)

Handball

9am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 2pm-4.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

8:30am-2.30pm: Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2

Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2 4.30pm-7pm:Men’s final

Rhythmic gymnastics

1pm-2.45pm: Group all-around: final

Sport climbing

9am-12.20pm: Women’s boulder/lead: medal final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Women’s team: bronze medal final

Women’s team: bronze medal final 2pm-5.30pm: Women’s team: gold medal final

Taekwondo

8am-11.30am: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: qualification rounds

Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: qualification rounds 1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals 6.30pm-10pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: repechage, medal finals

Volleyball

12pm-2.45pm: Men’s gold-medal game

4.15pm-6.45pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Water polo

8am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 1pm-8pm: Women’s and men’s classification matches, women’s gold-medal game

Weightlifting

10.30am-1pm: Men’s 102kg: final

3pm-5.30pm: Women’s 81kg: final

7.30pm-10pm: Men’s +102kg: final

Wrestling

10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals

Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals 5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: medal finals

***********************************************************************************************************

Day 16 (Sunday August 11) - 13 gold medal events

Athletics

7am-10.15am: Women’s marathon: final

Basketball

10.30am-12.30pm: Women’s bronze-medal game

Women’s bronze-medal game 2.30pm-5pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Cycling (track)

10am-1.15pm: Men’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals; women’s sprint: semis-finals, medal finals; women’s omnium: medal final

Handball

8am-10am: Men’s bronze-medal game

Men’s bronze-medal game 12.30pm-3pm: Men’s gold-medal game

Modern pentathlon

10am-12.30pm: Women’s final

Volleyball

12pm-2.45pm: Women’s gold-medal game

Water polo

8am-11am: Men’s bronze-medal game

Men’s bronze-medal game 1pm-2.50pm:Men’s gold-medal game

Weightlifting

10.30am-1pm: Women’s: +81kg final

Wrestling

10am-1.30pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: repechage and medal finals

Ceremony

8pm (TBC): Closing ceremony

***********************************************************************************************************