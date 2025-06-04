Keely Hodgkinson and Mo Farah spearhead government plea to back London World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic gold medallists Keely Hodgkinson and Sir Mo Farah are among more than 100 athletes calling for the Prime Minister to financially back a London bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

In a letter, penned one week before Chancellor Rachel Reeves presents her spending review, the authors argue the impact of the event "goes far beyond medals and headlines" and implore Sir Keir Starmer to affirm Government's support because "the window to act is short."

The PA news agency understands a commitment of £45million is being sought, which, according to a feasibility study conducted by Athletic Ventures, would generate an economic and social impact of more than £400m.

The letter reads: "We write as athletes who have had the honour of representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the world stage. Among us are World, Olympic, European and Commonwealth champions and medallists.

"We've stood on podiums with pride but there is nothing like competing in front of a home crowd. For many athletes, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For our country, it's an opportunity we must not let pass us by.

"That's why we are calling on the UK Government to back the bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029.

"There is no more iconic setting than the London Stadium, the scene of unforgettable moments at the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the record-breaking 2017 World Championships.

"Britain knows how to put on global events. We do it brilliantly. And when we host, the impact goes far beyond medals and headlines. It inspires a generation. It generates huge economic and community impact. It brings the country together in excitement and joy."

Other signatories include two-time world heptathlon champion and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson, double Athens 2004 Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, 2023 world 1500 metres champion Josh Kerr and 2019 world 200 metres champion Dina Asher-Smith.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

A steer in the spending review would give an indication that the bid has not been forgotten.

The funding itself would not be required until 2028, but the finance needs to be guaranteed by September, the deadline for organisers to submit a formal expression of interest to World Athletics.

Keely Hodgkinson set a personal best at the London Diamond League last year ( Getty Images )

A successful bid would see London host the world championships for the first time since 2017, an event that boasted a sold-out stadium for every session.

PA has contacted the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for comment.

The letter continues: "We know there are tough decisions facing the country. But this isn't just about sport. It's about opportunity, inclusion, wellbeing-and pride.

"Events like this bring economic benefit, drive tourism, and showcase Britain at its best. But above all, they leave a legacy that lives on in communities, schools and families for years to come.

"The window to act is short. A decision to back the bid is needed in the coming weeks. We ask you - our government - to show your support and help us bring the world championships home."

PA