When is Keely Hodgkinson running in the World Athletics Championships 800m?
The Olympic champion has barely raced this year after a long injury layoff but remains the favourite for gold in Tokyo
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is in action this week in Tokyo as the World Athletics Championships build to a thrilling conclusion.
The Briton was a dominant victor in Paris last year but has barely raced since her long-awaited Olympic triumph, with two torn hamstrings putting her out of action for 376 days.
But the silver world medallist from 2022 and 2023 returned in smoking-hot form at the Diamond League in Silesia last month, setting a new meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds - the second-fastest time of her career.
She followed it up with another winning time in Lausanne, and it seems that only a real calamity can deny her a maiden world title in Tokyo.
How to watch the World Athletics Championships
Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer.
When is Keely Hodgkinson racing?
The women’s 800m gets underway with heats on Thursday 18 September, starting at 11:55am BST.
The semi-finals follow on Friday 19 September from 12:45pm BST, with the showpiece event at 11:35am on the final day of the championships, Saturday 21 September.
World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule (all times BST)
Day 6 - Thursday 18 September
11:05 Women’s 5000m - Heats
11:15 Women’s High Jump - Qualification
11:23 Men’s Javelin Throw - Final
11:55 Women’s 800m - Heats
12:55 Women’s Triple Jump - Final
13:02 Men’s 200m - Semi-Final
13:24 Women’s 200m - Semi-Final
13:45 Men’s 800m - Semi-Final
14:10 Men’s 400m - Final
14:24 Women’s 400m - Final
Day 7 - Friday 19 September
09:33 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon
10:20 Women’s High Jump Heptathlon
11:30 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group A
12:05 Men’s 5000m - Heats
12:30 Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon
12:45 Women’s 800m - Semi-Final
12:50 Men’s Triple Jump - Final
13:00 Women’s Javelin Throw - Qualification, Group B
13:15 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Final
13:27 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Final
13:38 Women’s 200m Heptathlon
14:06 Men’s 200m - Final
14:22 Women’s 200m - Final
Day 9 - Saturday 21 September
Evening session
09:35 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A
10:47 Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B
11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final
11:35 Women’s 800m - Final
11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final
12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final
12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon
13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final
13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final
