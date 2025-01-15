Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emile Cairess returns to the London Marathon after his sensation display at the Paris Olympics with Eilish McColgan making her long-awaited debut in a packed British field.

Cairess became the second-fastest British marathon runner of all time when he finished fourth at the Games last year and he will be joined on the startline in London on Sunday, 27 April by triathlon gold medallist Alex Yee, who makes a highly-anticipated debut over 26.2 miles.

Meanwhile, Scotland's McColgan, a standout over 10,000m after claiming gold at the Commonwealth Games and silver at the European Championships in 2022, will make a belated debut at the distance two years on from an aborted attempt in the capital, with the 34-year-old joined by Olympian Rose Harvey in the battle to become the top British female.

Cairess, who will hope to better his third-place finish last year, said: "I had a great year in 2024 with some really positive results.

open image in gallery Emile Cairess could target the British men’s record in London ( David Davies/PA Wire )

"My focus is always on getting the best out of myself. My runs at the London Marathon and at the Paris Olympic Games were really satisfying and shows the hard work is paying off.

"I love racing the London Marathon because it brings together the best athletes in the world.

"I want to be racing these guys on the big occasions and London provides that opportunity.

"I have three marathons of experience now and I'm still learning about the event, which makes me even more excited and positive for the future. I'm looking forward to putting in a good block of training and seeing what I can do."

The 27-year-old has made an outstanding transition to the event since his debut in 2023, where he finished sixth in 2:08:07.

open image in gallery Alex Yee has switched from triathlon to the marathon this year ( Getty Images )

And his excellent results continued when he became just the second British man outside the para events this century to land a podium place last year.

Now second behind only Sir Mo Farah on the British all-time list, Cairess will hope to snatch the record outright this year and better the legendary Briton’s 2:05:11 mark from the Chicago Marathon in 2018.

He will be up against Ethiopian Olympic marathon gold medallist Tamirat Tola and defending London Marathon champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao of Kenya, as well as British compatriots and fellow Olympians Mahamed Mahamed and Philip Sesemann.

McColgan is part of a strong women's field that includes Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan, who was named World Athletics' female athlete of the year after claiming Olympic marathon gold as well as 10,000 metres and 5,000 metres bronze over a six-day stretch in Paris.

Harvey, who finished the Paris Olympic marathon even after breaking her leg in the race, and Charlotte Purdue - the third-fastest British female marathoner of all time - have also been announced as part of the London line-up, as well as women's world record holder Ruth Chepngetich.

open image in gallery Eilish McColgan will make her long-awaited marathon debut ( PA Wire )

McColgan, whose mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996, said: "I'm really looking forward to making my marathon debut in London this year. After a tough 12 months of injury, I'm excited to finally toe the line and start the next chapter of my career on the roads.

"I've always had such incredible support on the streets of London when racing over the 10k and half-marathon events, so I can't wait to experience what the full London Marathon atmosphere has in store."

British Wheelchair racer David Weir, the six-time Paralympic and six-time world champion across a range of distances, will compete in London for the 26th year in a row.

The 45-year-old record eight-time London Marathon champion announced he was stepping away from track events following the Paris 2024 Paralympics, but has continued to find success on the road including a runner-up finish at last year's New York City Marathon.

Portsmouth Paralympian Eden Rainbow-Cooper, 23, will challenge the 2025 women's edition in London after winning the Boston Marathon last year.

Rainbow-Cooper's best finish in London came in 2022, when she finished third.

British men

· Emile CAIRESS (Personal best 2:06:46)

· Mahamed MAHAMED (PB 2:07:05)

· Philip SESEMANN (PB 2:08:02)

· Jonathan MELLOR (PB 2:09:06)

· Dewi GRIFFITHS (PB 2:09:49)

· Weynay GHEBRESILASIE (PB 2:09:50)

· Jake SMITH (PB 2:11:00)

· Marc SCOTT (PB 2:11:19)

· Luke CALDWELL (PB 2:11:33)

· Dan NASH (PB 2:12:59)

· Andrew HEYES (PB 2:13:52)

· Chris PERRY (PB 2:14:57)

· Alexander LEPRETRE (PB 2:15:01)

· David BISHOP (PB 2:15:19)

· Logan SMITH (PB 2:15:49)

· William MYCROFT (PB 2:15:54)

· James HOAD (PB 2:16:29)

· Alex MILNE (PB 2:16:30)

· Chris THOMAS (PB 2:16:32)

· Carl AVERY (PB 2:17:01)

· Sean HOGAN (PB 2:17:02)

· Alex YEE (Debut)

· Jonathan DAVIES (Debut)

· Jacob ALLEN (Debut)

· Jack ROWE (Debut)

British women

· Charlotte PURDUE (PB 2:22:17)

· Rose HARVEY (PB 2:23:21)

· Phily BOWDEN (PB 2:25:47)

· Lucy REID (PB 2:26:35)

· Louise SMALL (PB 2:29:33)

· Holly ARCHER (Debut)

· Eilish McCOLGAN (Debut)

British wheelchair men

· David WEIR

· John Boy SMITH

· Simon LAWSON

· Sean FRAME

· Michael McCABE

British wheelchair women

· Eden RAINBOW-COOPER

· Jade JONES-HALL

PA contributed to this report