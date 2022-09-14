London Marathon include non-binary category for 2023 race

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Runners can register as non-binary in next year's TCS London Marathon for the first time.

London Marathon Events (LME) confirmed there will now be three gender options for applicants in the 2023 TCS London Marathon Ballot for the mass participation race, which opens on 1 October, a day before this year’s race.

However, elite athlete races, plus the Championship and Good for Age categories, all of which operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option.

The move, which follows this week’s announcement from the Boston Marathon, comes as the iconic race returns to its traditional slot in the calendar on Sunday 23 April for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

LME confirmed the move with the intent "to make the event the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world."

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive," said London Marathon Event Director Hugh Brasher.

“We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

The Boston Athletic Association confirmed that non-binary athletes can submit entry applications if they have completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window.

It is the first step as the BAA work to establish qualifying standards for non-binary participants, with a statement confirming the move as "an opportunity to learn and grow together.”

Non-binary pro miler and 1,500m runner Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender last year and narrowly missed a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, lauded the move.

“There’s still so much work to be done but I’m thrilled that non-binary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA,” Hiltz tweeted.

Last year’s Philadelphia Distance Run became the first large race in the United States to create a non-binary division and offer equal prize money.

While the Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April with 82 competitors finishing the race after registering as non-binary participants.