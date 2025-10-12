Lucy Charles-Barclay suffers late heartbreak at Ironman Word Championship after discussion with husband
Kat Matthews claimed a silver medal as Norway’s Solveig Lovseth won gold following dramatic late withdrawals of Charles-Barclay and Taylor Knibb
Great Britain’s Kat Matthews claimed silver at the World Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawaii after Lucy Charles-Barclay was forced to pull out while she attempted to close in on a second world title.
Charles-Barclay, the champion in 2023, was leading after 10 miles of the marathon but began to struggle in the brutal conditions, with temperates of 28C and 70 per cent humidity.
Charles-Barclay, who was in a battle with the American Taylor Knibb, attempted to take on ice at the aid stations but started to alternate between walking and running.
With nine miles to go, Charles-Barclay’s husband Reece appeared to pull the 32-year-old to the side of the course where they decided to drop out of the race. Charles-Barclay looked to be wobbling on her feet and was emotional after taking the decision to DNF from the race, with nothing else left to give.
Knibb appeared on course for victory but was also forced to drop out, with the American sitting down on the road with just four kilometres to go as Norway’s Solveig Lovseth took the lead.
Matthews closed in on Lovseth and cut her lead to just 35 seconds in a dramatic conclusion, with the Briton completing the marathon in a course record time of two hours and 47 minutes.
"I worked really hard and I'm very proud of my finish," Matthews said. "I'm happy for Solveig, she was incredible to watch. I had a very up and down day."
The Ironman World Championship course consists of a 2.4-mile (3.8 km) swim, 112 mile (180 km) cycle and the final marathon, which is 26.2 miles (42.2 km).
Ironman World Championship 2025 Results - Pro Women
1. Solveig Lovseth (NOR) - 8:28:27
2Kat Matthews (GBR) - 8:29:02
3. Laura Philipp (GER)- 8:37:28
4. Hannah Berry (NZL) - 8:46:25
5. Lisa Perterer (AUT)- 8:48:08
6. Holly Lawrence (GBR)- 8:52:40
7. Jocelyn McCauley (USA)- 8:59:33
8. Sara Svensk (SWE) - 8:59:58
9. Leonie Konczalla (GER) - 9:00:04
10. Marlene de Boer (NED) - 9:00:20
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments