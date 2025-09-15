Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

When is Mondo Duplantis in pole vault final? How to watch World Athletics Championships for free

The Swedish world record holder will be looking to add yet another trophy to his cabinet on Monday

Flo Clifford
Monday 15 September 2025 09:01 BST
Comments
Mondo Duplantis will be going for glory - and probably another world record - once again in Tokyo
Mondo Duplantis will be going for glory - and probably another world record - once again in Tokyo (Getty Images)

The World Athletics Championships continue today in Tokyo as more athletes bid to beat the searing heat, humidity, and competition in search of world glory.

Chief among them in Sweden’s pole vaulting supremo Mondo Duplantis, who is in action this afternoon in the pole vault finals.

Duplantis, who is targeting a hat-trick of world titles after victory in Eugene in 2022 and Budapest in 2023, moved smoothly through qualifying, requiring just two jumps as he cleared 5.55m and 5.75m.

Silver medallist from two years ago, EJ Obiena, and three-time world medallist Piotr Lisek both failed to make the cut, but two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie advanced and will both aim to deny Duplantis yet more success on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recommended

How to watch the World Athletics Championships

Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer, with live coverage from 11am BST on BBC Two and 12:15pm on BBC One on Monday 15 September.

The men’s pole vault final will be live from 12:10pm BST.

Today’s World Athletics Championships schedule

All times BST

Morning session

00:00 Men’s Marathon - Final

01:00 Men’s Hammer Throw - Qualification, Group A

01:05 Women’s Pole Vault - Qualification

01:15 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase - Heats

02:45 Men’s Hammer Throw - Qualification, Group B

03:20 Women’s 400m Hurdles - Heats

Evening session

11:35 Men’s 400m Hurdles - Heats

11:40 Men’s Long Jump - Qualification

12:10 Men’s Pole Vault - Final

12:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles - Heats

13:00 Women’s Hammer Throw - Final

13:05 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Semi-Final

13:30 Men’s 1500m - Semi-Final

13:55 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Final

14:20 Women’s 100m Hurdles - Final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in