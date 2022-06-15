Oslo Diamond League schedule and start times including Dream Mile 2022
The Oslo Diamond League will be headlined by Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the Dream Mile
The Diamond League rolls into Oslo this week with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of the sport’s superstars, performing in front of his home Norwegian fans.
Also known as the Bislett Games, the Dream Mile will be the most anticipated event with the Olympic champion expected to shoot for the European record, held by Steve Cram who ran 3:46.32 at this very event in 1985.
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman will join Ingebrigtsen in the Dream Mile, while Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the 800m.
National championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships are on the horizon, meaning these final Diamond League meets this month could be crucial for athletes to round into form.
Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.
How can I watch and is there a live stream?
You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.
Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women's 400m hurdles.
Schedule
16 June
Times BST
- 16:25 400m Hurdles Women National
- 16:31 Shot Put Women
- 16:38 4x100m Men
- 16:50 4x100m Women
- 17:00 1500m Men National
- 17:10 1500m Women National
- 17:45 Pole Vault Men
- 17:45 200m Men National
- 17:51 Hammer Throw Men
- 17:56 200m Women National
- 18:06 100m Men National Heat A
- 18:16 100m Women National
- 18:26 100m Men National Heat B
- 18:46 Opening Ceremony
- 18:53 Race to Zero 100m Para Men
- 19:04 400m Hurdles Women
- 19:14 400m Men
- 19:15 Long Jump Men
- 19:19 5000m Women
- 19:39 100m Men
- 20:44 200m Women
- 20:48 Discus Throw Women
- 19:49 5000M Men
- 20:13 110m Hurdles Men
- 20:25 800m Women
- 20:38 400m Hurdles Men
- 20:50 Dream Mile Men
- 21:07 4x400m Women
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies