The Diamond League rolls into Oslo this week with Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of the sport’s superstars, performing in front of his home Norwegian fans.

Also known as the Bislett Games, the Dream Mile will be the most anticipated event with the Olympic champion expected to shoot for the European record, held by Steve Cram who ran 3:46.32 at this very event in 1985.

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman will join Ingebrigtsen in the Dream Mile, while Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson is also in action in the 800m.

National championships and trials for this summer’s World Championships are on the horizon, meaning these final Diamond League meets this month could be crucial for athletes to round into form.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Oslo at the Bislett Stadium.

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST, with young Dutch star Femke Bol up immediately in the women's 400m hurdles.

Schedule

16 June

Times BST