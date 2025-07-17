Marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich provisionally suspended after positive drugs test
Chepngetich tested positive for the banned substance Hydrochlorothiazide
Ruth Chepngetich, the women’s marathon world record holder, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.
The substance, a diuretic called Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), was detected in a sample collected from the Kenyan athlete on 14 March, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement.
Chepngetich smashed the marathon world record in October last year, finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2hr 9min 56sec.
“Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification, however, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing,” said AIU Head Brett Clothier.
“In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a Notice of Charge and imposed its own provisional suspension.”
The AIU said HCTZ is used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension, adding that diuretics may be abused to mask the presence in urine of other prohibited substances.
In April, Chepngetich withdrew from the London Marathon, saying at the time she was “not in the right place mentally or physically” to race her best.
