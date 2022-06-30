Stockholm Diamond League live stream: How to watch 2022 meet online and on TV

The Stockholm Diamond League will be headlined by Marcell Jacobs in the men’s 100m, while British interest includes Dina Asher-Smith in the women’s 200m

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 30 June 2022 10:53
<p>Marcell Jacobs poses after winning the men's 60m at the ISTAF indoor athletics meeting in Berlin</p>

Marcell Jacobs poses after winning the men’s 60m at the ISTAF indoor athletics meeting in Berlin

(AFP via Getty Images)

Marcell Jacobs makes his return from injury in Stockholm tonight in the latest Diamond League meet packed with Olympic champions.

The Italian 100m superstar will be up against Great Britain’s Reece Prescod, while British interest extends to Dina Asher-Smith, who runs in the women’s 200m and will be up against the highly-rated Swiss athlete Mujinga Kambundji.

Other big names who triumphed to win gold at Tokyo 2020 include Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles, pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, and India’s javelin phenomenon Neeraj Chopra.

While one of Europe’s rising stars, Femke Bol, will hope to respond to Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record in the United States track and field championships last week.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Stockholm

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST.

Schedule

30 June

Times BST

  • 16:40 Women 400 meter hurdles, national
  • 16:47 Women Shot put
  • 16:50 Men 400 meter hurdles, national
  • 17:05 Women 800 meters, national
  • 17:15 Men 800 meters, national
  • 17:34 Women 100 meter hurdles, national
  • 17:40 Men Long Jump, additional
  • 17:47 Men 4x100 meters
  • 18:03 Women 1500 meters, promotional
  • 18:16 Women 4x100 meters, promotional
  • 18:22 Men Javelin Throw
  • 18:26 Women High Jump
  • 18:30 Men 1500 meters promotional
  • 18:45 Men Pole Vault
  • 18:50 Women 400 meters, promotional
  • 19:04 Women 400 meter Hurdles
  • 19:15 Men 100 meters
  • 19:25 Women Long Jump
  • 19:29 Women 800 meters
  • 19:39 Men 3000 meters
  • 19:53 Men Discus Throw
  • 19:57 Women 100 meter Hurdles
  • 20:07 Women 3000 meters Steeplechase
  • 20:28 Men 400 meters Hurdles
  • 20:40 Women 200 meters
  • 20:51 Men 800 meters

