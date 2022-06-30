Marcell Jacobs makes his return from injury in Stockholm tonight in the latest Diamond League meet packed with Olympic champions.

The Italian 100m superstar will be up against Great Britain’s Reece Prescod, while British interest extends to Dina Asher-Smith, who runs in the women’s 200m and will be up against the highly-rated Swiss athlete Mujinga Kambundji.

Other big names who triumphed to win gold at Tokyo 2020 include Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles, pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, and India’s javelin phenomenon Neeraj Chopra.

While one of Europe’s rising stars, Femke Bol, will hope to respond to Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record in the United States track and field championships last week.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Stockholm

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST.

Schedule

30 June

Times BST