UK Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 schedule, timetable and how to watch
Day 2 will see Ben Pattison, Jemma Reekie, Revee Walcott Nolan and more in action
The UK Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 continue into Day 2 in Birmingham with domestic glory and qualifying for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March at stake.
Without an Olympic Games or an outdoor World Athletics Championship this year, the indoor season holds extra importance, with all roads leading to Poland next month.
Dina Asher-Smith beat out Amy Hunt, the silver medalist and hero from Tokyo last summer, in a thrilling women’s 60m final on Saturday, with Jeremiah Azu claiming victory in the men’s 60m final on Day 1.
Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson ran a sizzling 800m national record before ducking out of the meet to focus on the Lievin meeting next week, with a world record attempt next.
Multiple Olympic medallist Josh Kerr, like world silver medallist Georgia Hunter Bell, was granted a medical exemption and will not compete despite plans to feature at World Indoors. Here’s the Day 2 schedule and events to watch out for in Birmingham this weekend:
When and where is the UK Athletics Indoor Championships?
The UK Athletics Indoor Championships take place across 14-15 February at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.
How can I watch?
The Championships will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, the broadcast will take place across the following times:
Sunday 15 February
UK Indoor Championships: Day 2: 11:20 - 16:00 GMT.
Day 2 - Sunday, 15 February
Times in GMT
Long Jump Men Final 11:30
High Jump Men Final 11:55
200m Men Round 1 12:00
Shot Put Men Final 12:16
200m Women Round 1 12:30
3000m Walk M and W Final 13:00
Triple Jump Women Final 13:32
200m Men SF 13:38
200m Women SF 13:58
3000m Women Final 14:17
High Jump Women Final 14:21
3000m Men Final 14:35
Shot Put Women Final 14:47
1500m Men Final 14:52
1500m Women Final 15:01
200m Men Final 15:11
200m Women Final 15:20
800m Men Final 15:29
800m Women Final 15:38
400m Men Final 15:47
400m Women Final 15:54
