UK Athletics backs ban on trans women from female competition

UK Athletics says it wants to reserve its women’s category for female-born competitors, with transgender women being moved into a new “open” category.

In a statement outlining its position on transgender participation in athletics, UKA said it supported a ban on trans women from female competition on fairness and safety grounds.

They said a new “open” category would replace the current male category and be open to athletes of all sexes.

However, UKA said it could not prevent trans women from competing in the women’s category unless the government changes the law.

World Athletics has stated its position is to allow trans women to compete in female events, but with the use of testosterone suppression.

But UKA’s new proposals follow the approach of other sporting bodies such as British Triathlon and the Rugby Football Union, who have stated their support for a new “open” category.

A statement said: "UKA believes that efforts should be made to fairly and safely include transgender women in an ‘open’ category, which would replace the current male category and be open to athletes of all sexes.

"(Efforts should be made to) reserve the women’s category for competitors who were female at birth, so that they can continue to compete fairly."

UKA said the Equalities Act of 2010 does not allow them to lawfully exclude trans women in possession of a Gender Recognition Certificate.

The statement added that UKA will urge the government to introduce new legislation.

Chair Ian Beattie said: "Certainly there has been correspondence with senior ministers, and so on, on this area. I think, ultimately, we’re very keen we all recognise what we’ve got responsibility for - and the government are the only ones who can change legislation.

"That’s where we would look for that focus to be set. Certainly I think they’re sympathetic to the approach that we want to take. That has been the feedback that we’ve had.

"It’s the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and Equalities Act 2010. It’s specifically the Gender Recognition Act 2004 which states that people with gender recognition certificates have to be treated as female for all purposes. And there’s not an exemption for that for sporting purposes.

"It’s fair to say that if we didn’t get a legal change, it would be very difficult for us to go ahead with this policy."