The 2023 World Athletics Championships have ended in Budapest as the United States again finished on top of the medal table.

The US topped the standings in their home championships in Oregon last year with 13 golds, ahead of Ethiopia on four, with Jamaica, China, Kenya, Australia and Peru all picking up two gold medals each.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland won only one gold last year – Jake Wightman’s 1500m triumph – but surpassed that tally this time around in Hungary and equalled their best ever haul with 10 medals.

Here are the final standings.

Where and when are the next World Athletics Championships?

The next World Championships will take place in Tokyo, Japan in September 2025.